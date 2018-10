After being expelled, a former student at the National Institute for the Deaf (NID) in Worcester, Western Cape, is now suspected of murdering his girlfriend.

Police are investigating the case after the body of a 21-year-old female NID student was found in her hostel room at 4.30am on Tuesday.

Cobus van Deventer, director of the NID, says the female hostel’s doors are always locked. The 23-year-old man had allegedly gained access to the building by breaking the window of one of the recreation rooms.

He’d proceeded to the female student’s room, where he allegedly stabbed her several times. The two had been a couple but had had an argument, sources say.

He apparently also threatened the other five women in the room before committing suicide.

The man had been a student at the NID but had been expelled after recent disciplinary processes against him, the NID says. The institute didn’t disclose what the disciplinary processes entailed.

The man had visited a friend in Worcester over the weekend, sources say.

The motive for the murder isn’t clear but it’s suspected his girlfriend had recently ended their relationship.

“Both students’ parents have been informed and personnel and students are receiving trauma counselling,” Van Deventer told YOU. “Our NID campus community is in shock and our hearts go out to the family and friends of the two young people who’d lost their lives.”

Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel André Traut says the woman was stabbed with a sharp object.

Police are investigating the murder and apparent suicide.