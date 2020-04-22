 

Defence committee to report Steenhuisen to speaker for tweeting SANDF deployment letter

2020-04-22 14:12

Jan Gerber

DA interim leader John Steenhuisen. (Jan Gerber/News24)

The Joint Standing Committee on Defence has agreed to refer DA interim leader John Steenhuisen to National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise after he tweeted the letter President Cyril Ramaphosa sent to Parliament about the increased deployment of the defence force.

On Tuesday evening, shortly before Ramaphosa addressed the nation, Steenhuisen tweeted the letter, which states that Ramaphosa had authorised the deployment of an additional 73 180 members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) to assist the police in battling the spread of Covid-19.

The president is required by law to alert Parliament when he deploys the defence force.

The committee met digitally on Wednesday to discuss the deployment.

ANC MP Anele Gxoyiya asked the committee to condemn and deal with the "mischievous leaking" of the letter of the SANDF's deployment.

Committee chairperson Cyril Xaba agreed that it was unfortunate that the letter was tweeted before it was ventilated in the committee.

"It disturbed me that I got calls from the public to confirm the authenticity," he said.

There were no objections from the committee when he asked if the matter should be referred to the Speaker.

Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said the entire SANDF was put on standby as the "magnitude of the challenge" of the Covid-19 pandemic became known and exhaustion set in among the original deployment of 2 280 SANDF members.

The committee meeting continued.

Read more on:    sandf  |  john steenhui­sen  |  coronavirus  |  lockdown
OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  

