 

Defence pathologist agrees Susan Rohde's neck injuries could have been caused by throttling, manual strangulation

2018-06-20 15:48

Jenna Etheridge

Jason Rohde during his trial for the murder of his wife Susan Rohde at the Western Cape High Court on June 04, 2018. (Gallo)

Jason Rohde during his trial for the murder of his wife Susan Rohde at the Western Cape High Court on June 04, 2018. (Gallo)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The forensic pathologist hired by murder accused Jason Rohde agreed with the State on Wednesday that the injuries to Susan Rohde's neck "could well be the result of throttling and manual strangulation".

Prosecutor Louis van Niekerk had asked Dr Reggie Perumal if he was still comfortable with his finding on the cause of Susan's death at Spier Hotel in Stellenbosch on July 24, 2016.

Perumal did a second autopsy at Rohde's request more than a week after Susan's death and his report suggested her injuries were consistent with ligature strangulation.

READ: The noose and knot around Susan Rohde's neck: Defence pathologist differs on tightness

Dr Asmal Coetzee-Khan, a state forensic pathologist who did the first autopsy, testified that Susan died as a result of lack of oxygen after manual strangulation and smothering.

Perumal told the court on Wednesday: "I said it is consistent with ligature strangulation. It definitely isn't the only cause of death I entertain... The findings in the neck could well be the result of throttling and manual strangulation. There are two competing causes. The injuries that we see could be seen in both scenarios."

He could not make a finding based only on the autopsy.

'Standard to say injuries consistent with most likely cause of death'

He explained that he favoured hanging as a more likely scenario because of the appearance of a ligature mark and Rohde's testimony that he saw a dribble of saliva from his wife's mouth, which suggested the ligature was applied while she was still alive.

Coetzee-Khan had found the left horn of Susan's thyroid cartilage was fractured and testified it indicated "a hand being applied to the neck with a squeezing type of action".

When shown photos of the cartilage and questioned, Perumal said that he was not completely disputing the presence of a fracture because it was the most common injury found in hanging cases.

But he said there was normally haemorrhaging with such a fracture.

Van Niekerk wanted to know why Perumal had not qualified his opinion in the autopsy report with everything he had just told the court.

Perumal replied that it was standard to say injuries were consistent with the most likely cause of death, not to mention all possible causes.

"I now put before the court that this [possible cause of death] must be considered."

Focus on bruise on wrist

Van Niekerk pointed out that Perumal's opinion played a major role in Rohde's bail hearing when the defence argued that there was no case against him and the charges should be dropped.

Perumal agreed with Van Niekerk that all these other factors he was "mulling over in his head" would have been important for the investigation team to take further.

On Wednesday, Perumal told the court that in his opinion he would have expected a deeper abrasion above Susan's left eye from falling over a low wall, as Rohde had testified she had done while they were arguing.

He said he could not exclude that this wound was caused by a ring on a fist but he would have expected to see lifted tissue.

Perumal said he felt all the injuries from the "fall" were blunt force injuries.

"I would say most if not all of the abrasions could be as a result of the incident described by the accused except possibly for a bruise on the wrist."

Had Susan fallen on a rough surface like a tarred road, it would more likely have resulted in an abrasion, not a bruise.

He told Van Niekerk it was possible that the bruise could have resulted from Susan being struck or restrained.

The trial continues on Thursday morning.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    susan rohde  |  jason rhode  |  cape town  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Mediosa debacle: Suspension of North West health HOD extended

2018-06-20 15:17

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH: Striking municipal workers use heavy plant machinery to damage road
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 19 2018-06-19 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 