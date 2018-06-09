 

Dejected ANC delegates start trickling out of canned KZN conference

2018-06-09 13:08

Tshidi Madia in Empangeni

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe. (Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Less than half of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal's delegates pitched at the University of Zululand on Saturday to be briefed by their leaders following a late night decision to cancel the consultative conference.

Several party members had already started making their way home while different merchandisers stuck around in attempt to make more sales before the official closing of the conference.

KZN, which is the ANC's largest province, failed to sit for the much anticipated conference following a court interdict that was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Members from the Moses Mabhida, Harry Gwala and Lower South Coast regions launched the bid claiming that processes leading up to the conference were flawed.

Attempts to turn it into a consultative conference were also abandoned after delegates refused to be addressed by the party's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

'It's like they don't like us because we supported NDZ'

Delegates speaking to News24 anonymously said they felt rejected by the political party.

"To us this is just another way to isolate KZN. It's like they don't like us because we supported NDZ," said one delegate referring to the ANC's watershed 54th National elective congress in December.

KZN was one of the provinces that endorsed former AU commission chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's bid for the ANC presidency. She lost out by a narrow margin to now ANC and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Another delegate explained why they booed the ANC national's chairperson.

"He is a hypocrite. Why must we listen to him when he sees us as factional," said an ANC delegate.

The ANC's provincial task team in KZN is expected to brief the media on the failed congress this afternoon.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    anc  |  pietermaritzbrug

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Police probe shooting of alleged attacker by diplomatic guards

2018-06-09 11:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Defiant Zuma issues stark warning to critics
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Chapmans Peak 08:27 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

Strand 18:16 PM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, June 8 2018-06-08 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 