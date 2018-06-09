Dejected ANC delegates start trickling out of canned KZN conference

Less than half of the ANC KwaZulu-Natal's delegates pitched at the University of Zululand on Saturday to be briefed by their leaders following a late night decision to cancel the consultative conference.

Several party members had already started making their way home while different merchandisers stuck around in attempt to make more sales before the official closing of the conference.

KZN, which is the ANC's largest province, failed to sit for the much anticipated conference following a court interdict that was granted by the Pietermaritzburg High Court.

Members from the Moses Mabhida, Harry Gwala and Lower South Coast regions launched the bid claiming that processes leading up to the conference were flawed.

Attempts to turn it into a consultative conference were also abandoned after delegates refused to be addressed by the party's national chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

'It's like they don't like us because we supported NDZ'

Delegates speaking to News24 anonymously said they felt rejected by the political party.

"To us this is just another way to isolate KZN. It's like they don't like us because we supported NDZ," said one delegate referring to the ANC's watershed 54th National elective congress in December.

KZN was one of the provinces that endorsed former AU commission chairperson Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's bid for the ANC presidency. She lost out by a narrow margin to now ANC and South African president Cyril Ramaphosa.

Another delegate explained why they booed the ANC national's chairperson.

"He is a hypocrite. Why must we listen to him when he sees us as factional," said an ANC delegate.

The ANC's provincial task team in KZN is expected to brief the media on the failed congress this afternoon.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter