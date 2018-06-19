 

Delay in testimony of pathologist who examined Courtney Pieters

2018-06-19 12:20

Tammy Petersen

Mortimer Saunders in the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Mortimer Saunders in the Western Cape High Court. (Tammy Petersen, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The pathologist who examined little Courtney Pieters' body is expected to testify on his findings on Thursday.

Professor Johan Dempers was expected to take to the stand on Tuesday, but prosecutor Esmeralda Cecil told Judge Pearl Mantame in the Western Cape High Court that the pathologist needed time to go through the record of testimony delivered last Thursday.

Forensic analyst Lukhanyo Tiya was on the stand and was cross-examined again after an application by the defence. He confirmed that while pre-ejaculation fluid is produced before semen, it was possible to find semen in the fluid if the man had ejaculated more than once.

This means it was possible for Mortimer Saunders' semen to have been present in Courtney's body, even if he had not raped her, the court heard that day.

Read: Initial DNA report matches semen found on Courtney Pieters’ T-shirt to alleged murderer (Warning: Sensitive details)

Saunders faces charges of premeditated murder and rape, but denies that the toddler's death was planned or that he raped her while she was alive.

In his plea explanation, he confessed to murder and to using his fingers to penetrate her after her death.

Saunders said he had given Courtney, 3, ant poison to make her sick, before he choked and beat her and used a towel to close her mouth.

He claimed he had done it because of "ill feelings" between him and her mother, Juanita.

Saunders – a childhood friend of Courtney's father who lived in the same house – had also apparently been irritated because the toddler had wanted to watch TV in his room when he wanted to sleep.


KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    courtney pieters  |  cape town  |  courts  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Facebook murder: Accused abandons bail

2018-06-19 12:05

Inside News24

 

/News
WATCH LIVE: Forensic pathologist under cross-examination in Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Parklands 12:33 PM
Road name: Sandown Road

Cape Town 12:33 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Lotto results Saturday June 16 2018-06-16 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 