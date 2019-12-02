 

Delays expected after fuel tanker, 4 trucks catch fire on Van Reenen's Pass

2019-12-02 08:30

Jenna Etheridge

Traffic backed up at the Van Reenen's Pass on 2 December 2019.

Traffic backed up at the Van Reenen's Pass on 2 December 2019. (Twitter/@TrafficSA)

Extensive delays are expected on the N3 at Van Reenen's Pass on Monday after a fuel tanker and four trucks caught alight, according to the N3 Toll Concession.

The tanker, carrying both petrol and diesel, caught fire due to a mechanical failure while parked in a lay-by near the Pyramid Motel on Sunday night.

"Fuel leaked from the burning trailer across the road and also caught alight, setting another four trucks stacked at the scene on fire," the concession said in a statement.

The fire was extinguished but mop up and recovery operations are expected to continue for most of the day.

Northbound lanes remain closed while the left and right southbound lanes were being used to accommodate traffic towards KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng respectively.

"An extensive backlog of traffic is also being experienced at Tugela Toll Plaza near Ladysmith. Road users are warned to either delay their trips or to avoid the area if at all possible."

Motorists took to Twitter to express their frustration at the delays.



