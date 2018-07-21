 

Delegates wait for announcement of results at ANC KZN conference

2018-07-21 12:01

Mxolisi Mngadi

Vote counting has concluded at the 8th provincial conference of the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal.

The delegates who finished voting at about 08:00 on Saturday were now waiting for the announcement of results for the top five leadership positions in the province.

Sihle Zikalala has retained his position as chair of the provincial executive committee (PEC) as he was elected unopposed on Friday night.

Nomusa Dube-Ncube also retained her position as treasurer as she was also elected unopposed.

Delegates, who seemed to be in high spirit, were now waiting for results for three other top positions in the top five which are being contested.

The conference held at the Durban University of Technology began on Thursday night.

Mike Mabuyakhulu - who was the convener of the provincial task team tasked with organising the conference - and Willies Mchunu - who was the deputy chair before the 2015 PEC was disbanded in January this year following the September 2017 court order that found the results of that conference void and null - are contesting the position of deputy chair.

Super Zuma, who was the disbanded PEC secretary is contesting the position of secretary with Mdumiseni Ntuli, who was the spokesperson of the PEC.

The position of deputy secretary is contested by Mluleki Ndobe, Bongi Sithole-Moloi and Sipho Hlomuka.

Ndode was the deputy secretary of the disbanded top five leadership of the province.

Sithole-Moloi made headlines when she was fired as mayor of uMgungundlovu district municipality in 2008 and she is currently the MEC for Arts, Culture, Sport and Recreation.

Hlomuka is the party's Ukhahlamba region secretary.

Read more on:    anc

