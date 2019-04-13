 

'Demagogues' driving hatred, says Buthelezi in campaign trail in Limpopo

2019-04-13 18:58

Russel Molefe, Correspondent

(File, IAN CARBUTT)

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi believes "demagogues in the political arena" are driving a campaign of hatred in the country in the run up to the elections.

He said the unnamed "demagogues" were capitalizing on the biggest fears, anger and frustration of the people.

"This cannot heal our country. It cannot save South Africa. There is only one path out of the crisis. Restore integrity to governance," Buthelezi said.

He was addressing a crowd, mostly young people, at an election campaign rally in Polokwane, Limpopo, on Saturday, where his party is hoping to make inroads during the May 8 national and provincial polls.

He said the great debate towards the general election was the expropriation of land without compensation. The party believes in compensation for all the land that has to be expropriated.

He pointed to a situation in Zimbabwe in which the government there was working to compensate farmers whose land was forcefully taken away without compensation since 2002.

"Zimbabwe president, [Emmerson] Mnangagwa now has a conscience. He has promised to reimburse the farmers. You can't just take the land without compensation.

"The resolution of the land issue carries with it the promise of healing the wounds of the past. Land has social, spiritual and economic value. It has the potential to be the foundation of the renewed economy our country so critically needs," he said.

Publish more books to expose corruption

To applause, Buthelezi also spoke out against the "culture of corruption, maladministration and incompetence" in Limpopo. He referred to the collapsed R3bn Giyani Water Project, clinics without toilets and HIV testing kits and the VBS scandal.

"While the shadow of near collapse still haunts the provincial education department, there are now allegations of corruption against the education MEC.

"Tender irregularities at the provincial sports, arts and culture are also making headlines, with a R6m tender being unilaterally awarded to a security company that even doesn't have enough guns or the capacity to pay its guards on time," he said.

He supported the publishing of more books such as the recently launched "Gangster State" which focuses on ANC secretary general Ace Magashule. He said such books expose the web of corruption in the country.

"The present culture of corruption has created disrespect for the rule of law. No wonder our society is becoming more violent and more dangerous," Buthelezi said.

He said South Africans were now more worried about their future than people in countries such as Zimbabwe, Somalia and Sudan: "We are worried that our country is headed for disaster," he said.

Different political parties have been criss-crossing Limpopo and other provinces this week as the election campaigns head for the home straight.

The ANC's officials plan on visiting most provinces this weekend, while the DA will be holding a rally at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on Sunday.

