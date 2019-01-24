 

Demarcation issue sparks tensions in Vuwani once again as election looms

2019-01-24 19:28

Pelane Phakgadi and Russel Molefe, Correspondent

One of the schools burnt during protests in Vuwani (File, Chester Makana, News24)

One of the schools burnt during protests in Vuwani (File, Chester Makana, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Tensions are running high once again in Vuwani, Limpopo, as residents threaten to shut the area down over the long-standing issue of municipal demarcation.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zweli Mkhize and his provincial counterpart, Jerry Ndou, had to rush to Vuwani on Thursday after residents threatened to disrupt voter registration at the weekend and the upcoming national and provincial elections later this year.

Mkhize and Ndou held a lengthy meeting with the Makhado Demarcation Task Team (MDTT) which is leading the protest.

Residents are demanding that their area be reincorporated into the jurisdiction of Makhado Local Municipality. The area was incorporated into the newly established Collins Chabane Local Municipality five years ago.

The move sparked unprecedented violence in which almost 30 schools were burnt and other public buildings were vandalised.

MDTT chairperson Arnold Mulaudzi on Thursday told News24 that no agreement had been reached with Mkhize and Ndou on the demarcation matter.

'Positive' feedback

"We need commitment from the government that it will be the one that will lead the process to reincorporate our area back into Makhado when the demarcation window period opens.

"The minister promised that he will go back to the inter-ministerial committee to report and he will report back to us. He did not give a time frame," Mulaudzi said.

READ: Vuwani threatens shutdown (again)

Ndou says the concerned chiefs and the MDTT have agreed that their concerns are linked to local governance, and have decided to allow the Independent Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to continue with its voter registration programme during the weekend.

"The feedback was positive, and the minister has assured them that his department was dealing with their demarcation concern," Ndou added.

In 2016, residents chose not to vote during local government elections.

Department spokesperson Legadima Leso confirmed the meeting was held with stakeholders in the area and that there would be a follow-up meeting on the issues raised.

Moutse in Dennilton, Limpopo, was also marred by unrest this week with residents demanding that their area be placed back under Mpumalanga.

Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha addressed residents and follow-up meetings were agreed upon.

READ MORE: Vuwani’s plaster unsticks

Read more on:    polokwane  |  protests  |  elections
NEXT ON NEWS24X

KZN Education dept probes mom's claims that son returned from school with burn wounds

2019-01-24 19:27

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
LISTEN: Bosasa bosses Agrizzi and Watson talk about influencing Zuma
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 18:39 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:39 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 23 January Lottery draw 2019-01-23 21:03 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 