 

Dentist accused of killing his twins to go on trial after plea deal sinks

2018-03-23 11:44

Tammy Petersen

Western Cape High Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Cape Town - A Spanish dentist accused of killing his twin children is to be tried in August after his plea and sentencing talks with the State were unsuccessful.

Mario-César Deus Yela appeared in the Western Cape High Court for a pre-trial conference on Friday, when his attorney William Booth told the court that the defence had made certain proposals to the State.

However, the State was "not agreeable to those".

The long-haired accused listened intently as Booth spoke, before an interpreter explained the outcome to him in Spanish.

The three-week trial was set down for August 20.

Read: Lawyer denied access to murder-accused Spanish dentist’s docket

Deus Yela, of Barcelona in Spain, is accused of killing his children, Octavia and Maximo, at a Hout Bay holiday complex in April.

His ex-wife Julia Engelhorn, found her three-year-old children's bodies in a bedroom, after he invited her for lunch.

When she arrived, he allegedly told her he had killed the twins. A third child was at school at the time.

Deus Yela is also accused of threatening to stab Engelhorn, who allegedly escaped and ran to a security guard for help.

He is further accused of the theft of her Toyota Prado.

He remains in custody after his bail application was previously denied in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court.

