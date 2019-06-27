 

Dept rejects claims of 'boyfriends and girlfriends' deployed to mark matric exams in Limpopo

2019-06-27 16:34

Correspondent

(Getty/Gallo Images)

The Limpopo Department of Education has denied accusations that its marking centres have been staffed with inexperienced teachers.

The Christians of South Africa (COSA) group, claimed in a statement, that marking centres in the province have been affected by cadre deployment and teachers are not qualified to mark Grade 12 exam papers.

"The credibility of the Grade 12 results is questionable after COSA's discovery of non-Grade 12 teachers deployed as markers in Limpopo," said COSA president Pastor Derick Mosoana.

"This comes after the department's own precedent that markers should strictly be subject teachers in Grade 12. So far, two teachers from Mphela A Marumo Secondary [School] have been identified as unqualified markers."

Mosoana added that one of the teachers never taught Grade 12 mathematics but was given the "mammoth task of deciding which formula was right or wrong".

He added that COSA was seeking legal opinion about the two identified teachers to mitigate against future threats of inexperienced teachers marking examination papers.

"Grade 12 results are so important to one's life to a point where it becomes life threatening and for the department to deploy boyfriends and girlfriends as markers, is witchcraft of the highest order."

The department rubbished these allegations, saying that COSA did not do its due diligence and probe the matter before making the accusations.

"From the departmental side, in terms of the personnel administrative measures, the allegations do not hold any water because we appoint teachers who have extensive experience as an educator in a particular subject and at least two years of teaching experience within the last five years at the appropriate level," department spokesperson Sam Makondo said.

"These two educators meet the requirements."

"We have also interviewed the circuit manager and the principal, who confirmed that these teachers are indeed teaching Grade 12 learners and have done so in the past two years."

