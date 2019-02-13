 

Deputy correctional services minister wants to appear before state capture commission

2019-02-13 16:33

Kamva Somdyala

National commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser and Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla. (Jan Gerber/News24)

National commissioner of Correctional Services Arthur Fraser and Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla. (Jan Gerber/News24)

Deputy Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Thabang Makwetla says he has asked to appear before the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture, headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

"I have submitted a request to appear before the commission. I trust that this application will be granted," Makwetla said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This is not because my name has been mentioned in the commission's proceedings, however, it has always been my conviction to make a modest contribution towards efforts to arrest the threat of a backward slide in our national transformation project."

All those who believe in the devastation corruption could lead to, and its incompatibility with development and freedom, must do everything to ensure that the commission succeeds, he continued.

Former Bosasa employee Richard Le Roux testified earlier this month that he was tasked with installing security upgrades at various ministers' and government officials' homes, such as Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe, Environmental Affairs Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, ANC MP Vincent Smith and Makwetla.

'We have to combat corruption'

But Makwetla said the information was not new: "I have previously responded to the evidence submitted before the commission about an electric fence and an alarm system that was installed at my home and I will deal with it again when I appear before Justice Zondo on the date that I am granted," he said.

"We have to combat corruption in all its manifestations if the dream of those who gave their lives generously for this country to be free must not lie in ruins," he added.

This past weekend, Mantashe gave journalists a tour of his properties in Boksburg, Cala and Elliot. He maintained that upgrades were handled by his ANC security team and that he was not aware that Bosasa had installed the cameras.

Meanwhile, the Hawks arrested six people last Wednesday for corruption, money laundering and fraud relating to Bosasa.

They included former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and former correctional services commissioner Linda Mti. They are currently out on R20 000 bail each.

*The original headline erroneously stated that it was the deputy minister of justice who wanted to appear before the commission. 

