Deputy minister Dlamini not doing well, said ANC amid 'poisoning' reports

The ANC confirmed on Tuesday that Deputy Agriculture Minister S'dumo Dlamini was "really, seriously ill", saying it hoped there was no truth to the claim he had been poisoned.

The Department of Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development confirmed Dlamini was on sick leave.

Ministry spokesperson Reggie Ngcobo said Dlamini had been admitted to hospital "for a severe headache" but was "recuperating very well".

But ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said at a media briefing he was not doing well.

"We don't know what is causing his illness. We cannot speculate. We haven't been told by his family what caused his illness and they have not informed us of the suspicion of poisoning," she added.

"We're in touch with Mrs Dlamini almost daily. We do speak to her to get updates. We are worried about him; he isn't doing very well. We just hope that the cause is not poisoning.

"But whatever it is, we wish him well and we hope for him to recover. He is a valuable member of our organisation and society."

AfricaNews24-7 earlier reported Dlamini had "mysteriously" fallen ill, claiming those close to him had suspicions he had been poisoned.

According to the site, he was in the intensive care unit of a Durban hospital "fighting for his life" after he became sick a few weeks ago.

Ngcobo said Dlamini had "tendered his apologies to the relevant authorities on all official engagements".

"The family and his doctors have requested privacy while they are attending to him."

