 

Deputy minister, MEC to address Alexandra residents after woman killed in shootout between hijackers and cops

2020-02-16 09:51

Ntwaagae Seleka

Samanttha Mathane-Radebe, 29, was killed during a shootout between cops and hijackers.

Samanttha Mathane-Radebe, 29, was killed during a shootout between cops and hijackers. (Supplied)

Deputy Police Minister Cassel Mathale and Gauteng Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko are expected to address Alexandra residents on Sunday during the Ministerial Imbizo, following the death of Samantha Mathane-Radebe who was allegedly killed by a local policeman.

The meeting is expected to strengthen relations with the community and to mobilise collaboration with the police, so as to eradicate crime in the area.

Mathane-Radebe was shot and killed allegedly by a stray bullet after getting off a minibus taxi near her home in Alexandra on January 15, a month after getting married.

Another person who was close to Mathane-Radebe was also struck by a bullet as they were hiding from a shootout, allegedly between police officers and hijackers.

Mathane-Radebe died on the scene, while the injured man was taken to hospital. Her death sparked outrage in the community.

An eyewitness, who was also nearly hit by flying bullets, claimed that there was no shootout between the hijackers and the police, but that Alexandra police had opened fire on suspects who had already surrendered, and had struck Mathane-Radebe and the other man. Residents then marched to the police station, demanding the arrest of the police officer.

The matter is currently being investigated by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate. Police have confirmed that firearms used by the officers during the shootout have been taken away and booked in for ballistic testing.

