 

Deputy police minister lets loose on Arthur Mafokate, ‘blessers’ during #100Men march

2018-07-12 17:59

Jenna Etheridge

Police officers taking part in the 100 Men March in Cape Town take off their caps during a prayer against women and child abuse. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Police officers taking part in the 100 Men March in Cape Town take off their caps during a prayer against women and child abuse. (Jenna Etheridge, News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi let loose on kwaito star Arthur Mafokate on Thursday during the 100 Men March in Cape Town, saying he must answer to assault charges.

"If you can't use the power of persuasion, and the only power you have is a weapon to beat up women, you are not a man," he said to applause, as a group of more than 100 men and some women gathered outside Parliament in the rain.

Mkongi said the same went for men who tried to persuade women by giving them money, cars and clothing. He described these men as "boys and dogs".

Mafokate is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and artist Cici last June. He countered with an assault charge against Cici.

Mafokate ended up not attending the 100 Men March in Johannesburg a few days ago, explaining in a short statement that it was due to opposition and threats to himself and his loved ones.

SEE: The #100MenMarch against gender violence takes to the streets of Pretoria

The march in Cape Town was attended by many uniformed police officers who were there to show their support and not to marshal the event.

They took off their caps as prayers were said for those who had suffered.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said she wanted to challenge everyone present to recruit more men in the fight against abuse.

"Women and children are there to be loved and cared for, and not abused."

Hishaam Mohamed, provincial head of the justice department, said the Western Cape had the highest number of domestic violence cases in the country.

"What happens in the four corners of our home, our walls, when no one is looking?"

Men should tell their friends "in the pub, church, rugby and soccer fields" that enough is enough, said anti-abuse activist Lucinda Evans.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter


Read more on:    arthur mafokate  |  patricia de lille  |  bongani mkongi  |  cape town  |  gender abuse

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

#News24 ICYMI: Bill Clinton’s recollections of Madiba; Saudi Arabia pledges R133bn investment in SA; and Klaasen storms into Wimbledon doubles final

2018-07-12 17:57

Inside News24

 

/News
VIDEO: Look inside the gutted Gugulethu fire station protesters set alight
 

10 foods you should NEVER feed your dog!

These common human foods are potentially deadly for your pet!

 

Paws

Pet owners are spending thousands on animal birthday parties! Here’s why…
WOOF Project: The pop-up dog adoption station
Just 10 cats hanging out in boxes - because they're awesome
The World of Dogs & Cats Pet Expo in Joburg is back!
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 15:08 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:07 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results Wednesday July 11 2018-07-11 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 