Deputy police minister lets loose on Arthur Mafokate, ‘blessers’ during #100Men march

Deputy Police Minister Bongani Mkongi let loose on kwaito star Arthur Mafokate on Thursday during the 100 Men March in Cape Town, saying he must answer to assault charges.

"If you can't use the power of persuasion, and the only power you have is a weapon to beat up women, you are not a man," he said to applause, as a group of more than 100 men and some women gathered outside Parliament in the rain.

Mkongi said the same went for men who tried to persuade women by giving them money, cars and clothing. He described these men as "boys and dogs".

Mafokate is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and artist Cici last June. He countered with an assault charge against Cici.

Mafokate ended up not attending the 100 Men March in Johannesburg a few days ago, explaining in a short statement that it was due to opposition and threats to himself and his loved ones.

The march in Cape Town was attended by many uniformed police officers who were there to show their support and not to marshal the event.

They took off their caps as prayers were said for those who had suffered.

Mayor Patricia de Lille said she wanted to challenge everyone present to recruit more men in the fight against abuse.



"Women and children are there to be loved and cared for, and not abused."

Hishaam Mohamed, provincial head of the justice department, said the Western Cape had the highest number of domestic violence cases in the country.

"What happens in the four corners of our home, our walls, when no one is looking?"

Men should tell their friends "in the pub, church, rugby and soccer fields" that enough is enough, said anti-abuse activist Lucinda Evans.

