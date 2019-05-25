 

Deputy president: Don't rule out Mabuza, no woman candicate put forward - ANCWL's Bathabile Dlamini

2019-05-25 18:49

Lizeka Tandwa

David Mabuza.

The ANC Women's League is not putting forward any woman candidate to be the country's next deputy president, says leader Bathabile Dlamini, adding that David Mabuza should not be ruled out.

Dlamini was speaking at Ramaphosa's inauguration at Loftus stadium in Pretoria on Saturday. She said Mabuza might fill the role of the country's deputy president when he is cleared by the integrity commission.

Mabuza postponed his swearing-in in Parliament at the 11th hour on Wednesday following allegations that he had brought the party into disrepute. 

The decision followed an ANC integrity commission report, tabled at the party's special national executive committee (NEC) meeting on Monday.

Speculation has been rife that Mabuza will be replaced by one of two female ministers, Naledi Pandor and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

Dlamini however said she would welcome a female president should Mabuza decline the position, adding that the women's league had no candidate in mind for the position as this would divide the league. 

One lucky winner in tonight's Daily Lotto draw 2019-05-24 21:23
