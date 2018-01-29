Deputy sheriff dies after falling 8m from ship's boarding ladder

What To Read Next

Port Elizabeth – A deputy sheriff of the court has died after he fell eight metres from a steep ladder, which he had climbed to execute a warrant of arrest, Port Elizabeth police said on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Henry Kemp, 42, boarded a pilot boat at the Port of Ngqura to deliver the warrant for the arrest of the 32 957 ton, Liberian vessel, Blue Marlin.

The ship was four nautical miles from the port of Port Elizabeth.

Beetge said, when he climbed the steep ladder to execute the warrant of arrest, he fell eight metres into the ocean.



His body was recovered at 19:15 on Saturday.

Kemp had been a sheriff for approximately 20 years.



Beetge could not comment on the reason for the warrant of arrest.

"Unfortunately, that you will need to find out from the court."

He said police have opened an inquest docket.