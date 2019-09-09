Deputy state attorney in Joburg killed after being hit by vehicle

The deputy state attorney in Johannesburg, Tswaledi Sekwati, was killed on Monday after he was hit by a vehicle, the Department of Justice and Correctional Services has confirmed.

Sekwati was killed outside the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

The Johannesburg Metro Police Department confirmed a 53-year-old was killed on Monday morning.

"A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the driver and the vehicle was impounded," its spokesperson, Wayne Minnaar, said.

In a statement issued on Monday, Justice Minister Ronald Lamola expressed his sadness, saying Sekwati's death came at a time when "we need the best among us to serve with all the diligence we can muster".

"He was truly a remarkable South African. His visual impairment was never an obstacle and he rose above this to become an impeccable public servant.

"His humility and dedication to serve South Africans will be embedded in our memories forever."

Sekwati, who was a special adviser to former justice minister Michael Masutha, was regarded as a "formidable reservoir of legal knowledge" and a "quintessential public servant".

