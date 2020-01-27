 

Did Derek Hanekom just take aim at Ace Magashule?

2020-01-27 11:22
Derek Hanekom.

Derek Hanekom.

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

ANC national executive committee member Derek Hanekom has seemingly taken aim at party secretary general Ace Magashule over comments the former Free State premier made during an event in KwaZulu-Natal over the weekend.

Magashule, speaking at an event in Port Shepstone on Sunday to mark the ANC's 108th birthday, warned the party's leaders against making comments which went against the organisation's resolutions.

Many of the party members and officials who attended the gathering interpreted Magashule's comments as a message to Finance Minister Tito Mboweni, who recently posted messages to Twitter stating that, in his opinion, the party's resolution on nationalising the South African Reserve Bank was "wrong".

Luthuli House, whose day-to-day operations are guided by Magashule, released a statement warning Mboweni to adhere to the adopted party policy positions.

READ: ANC warns Mboweni about SARB Twitter spat: Toe the party line

Replying to an SAfm News tweet relaying Magashule's comments about members speaking out of turn, Hanekom said, "That's fine", before going on to list several transgressions which should "equally" be dealt with "harshly".

Magashule has, at one time or another, been accused of the actions listed in Hanekom's tweet.

The ANC secretary general is linked to claims of state capture, receiving money from the Gupta family and illegally ordering the granting of tenders in the hard-hitting book Gangster State – Unravelling Ace Magashule’s Web of Capture written by investigative journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

In 2018, the DA's Patricia Kopane accused Magashule of nepotism, claiming his daughter was set to benefit from a R150m Free State housing tender awarded to a Chinese company.

Magashule had not replied to Hanekom's comments by the time of publication.

- Compiled by Sheldon Morais

Read more on:    derek hanekom  |  ace maga­shule
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Jason Rohde's former girlfriend to make representations over judge, cop comments

2020-01-27 11:04

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | The public deserves the truth - Bikers Against Bullies SA rallies behind Enoch Mpianzi's family
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Airport Industria 12:07 PM
Road name: Borcherds Quarry Road

Joostenberg Vlakte 11:39 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
One Daily Lotto player gets R220k richer 2020-01-26 21:26 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 