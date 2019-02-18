 

Des van Rooyen wants to cross-examine former Treasury DG Lungisa Fuzile

2019-02-18 16:17

Jeanette Chabalala

Former Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. (Gallo Images)

Former Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile testifies at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture. (Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Des van Rooyen, who was appointed finance minister by former president Jacob Zuma for a calamitous weekend in December 2015, wants to apply for leave to cross-examine former Treasury director general Lungisa Fuzile at the state capture commission of inquiry.

Van Rooyen has also indicated his interest in testifying before the commission.

But inquiry chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, postponed the application, saying that a fresh date would have to be arranged.

"It is important that this commission be fair to all parties," he said.

READ: Zondo appeals to former and current DGs to come forward, as Fuzile wraps up state capture testimony

Van Rooyen's lawyer Kgomosoane Mathipa told Zondo the commission's legal team indicated that it did not oppose the application.

Mathipa said they were in the process of completing supplementary statements for their client.

However, evidence leader, advocate Vincent Maleka, SC, raised some concerns with Van Rooyen's application.

"We are in this difficulty because of the lateness of the application," he said.

Maleka told Zondo: "We will ask you to consider what is in the best interest in the work of the commission. We understand that there is a need to be fair to Mr Van Rooyen but we will ask you, as you consider the question of fairness to Mr van Rooyen, that we are in this difficult position because of the attitude he has taken, an attitude which arises from his papers before you."

Maleka said there was an application for condonation before Zondo because Van Rooyen's applications came a month later than the time period it was required for him to submit.

"Fairness requires that as you consider the conflicting ... take into account that we are in this difficult position because of the late choice he made," he said.  

During his testimony last year, Fuzile testified that Van Rooyen allegedly arrived at the National Treasury with a pre-appointed adviser.

Fuzile also testified about the impact Van Rooyen's appointment had on the Treasury - one of the country's most respected institutions.

Fuzile said he was "taken aback" the moment Mohamed Bobat introduced himself as Van Rooyen's adviser ahead of the ill-fated swearing in of South Africa's shortest-serving finance minister.

He added that he was further shocked when Bobat allegedly gave him instructions.

Fuzile also revealed that on the evening Nhlanhla Nene was axed as minister (December 9, 2015) he received a call from the head of the ANC's economic transformation committee, Enoch Godongwana, who told him: "You are now going to get a Gupta minister who will arrive with (Indian) advisers."

While Fuzile said he tried to give Van Rooyen's appointment the benefit of the doubt, when he met Bobat, he realised that Godongwana's warning was, in fact, true, News24 previously reported.  

The commission continues with Fuzile's testimony.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    lungisa fuzile  |  des van rooyen  |  state capture  |  state capture inquiry
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA goes to the cops after yet another billboard vandalised

2019-02-18 15:30

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing proceedings resume in Jason Rohde trial
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:42 PM
Road name: M5 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 16:41 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Saturday, 16 February Lottery draw 2019-02-16 21:01 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 