 

Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation calls for peace following gang shooting

2019-12-14 16:08

Nicole McCain

Archbishop Desmond Tutu. (Getty Images)

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has called for peace following "a spike in high-profile gang assassinations in Cape Town, culminating in the killing of a notorious gang boss" on Friday.

Former Hard Livings gang leader Rashied Staggie died on arrival in hospital after he was sprayed with bullets while inside his car in Salt River, Cape Town, on Friday. It is alleged that two men opened fire on Staggie before fleeing on foot.

In a statement, the Foundation says the culture of gangsterism is deeply rooted on the Cape Flats, due to forced removals and segregation under apartheid.

"Uprooting the culture cannot be achieved overnight, but short-term stability is possible through a combination of engaged citizens and community organisations, and professional intelligence-gathering and law-enforcement," the Foundation says.

"The Foundation calls on all citizens, including those who associate with gangs, to contribute to fostering peace on the Cape Flats this festive season, and to commit themselves to the process of developing real, just and sustainable solutions."

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz also condemned violence in all forms and called for calm following the shooting.

Fritz called on neighbourhood watches, CPFs and responsible community leaders to play a role in bringing calm. He assured the public that his department remained committed to using every tool at its disposal to safeguard the citizens of the Western Cape.

