 

'Despicable' - ANC slams DA's latest ad claiming pensions and homes will be taken

2019-01-23 17:25

Kaveel Singh

The ANC have condemned an advert that the DA placed in a Durban newspaper. (Supplied)

The ANC condemned the DA for its latest pre-election campaign - an advertisement that claims the ruling party will take away citizens' houses and pension fund money.

"Spreading disinformation as an election tactic is not only despicable, but it also undermines the intelligence of the voters.  We reject these insinuations with the contempt they deserve," ANC spokesperson Zizi Kodwa said on Wednesday.

He labelled the campaign shallow and said it rode on the back of disinformation. The advertisement was published in a KwaZulu-Natal newspaper and on some flyers.

"Fake news and fear mongering is reminiscent of the apartheid state's swart gevaar and rooi gevaar, meant to use fear as a political tool. Without access to the truth, voters cannot exercise their democratic right to make a choice based on facts. Free and fair elections also mean free and fair campaigning."

Kodwa said the ANC did not have any plans or policies aimed at taking away people's homes or businesses.

"The ANC is advocating for a well-managed land reform and redistribution framework that does not harm the economy or food production.  In terms of the Government Employees Pension Fund, the law does not allow anyone to use the pension fund for anything outside the ambit of the law."

Electoral Commission of SA spokesperson Kate Bapela confirmed they were investigating the matter.

"It is the ANC and the EFF that have raised this issue. The commission is looking into the matter. Once a determination is made, we will take steps. At the moment, the matter is under consideration."

DA spokesperson Solly Malatsi welcomed the probe but maintained that the ANC "is attempting to take away citizens' homes and pensions".

He said there was evidence of this when the ANC and EFF "pushed through" the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution, to allow land expropriation without compensation. 

"This would make government the sole owner of all property and land, and citizens would have to rent their homes and land from government for life."

Malatsi said it was the ANC that used apartheid-style tactics.

"Prescribed assets are exactly what the National Party resorted to in desperation when they could not raise capital in the international markets."

