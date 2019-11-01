Despite stage 2 water restrictions, Joburg residents are still not complying

While stage 2 water restrictions are in place in the City of Johannesburg, it does not seem as if residents are complying.



The member of the mayoral committee for the environment and infrastructure services, Nico de Jager, said there had been an alarming increase in water usage as residents dealt with heatwaves and late rainfall.

"Over the past couple of years, our demand was on average 1 553ml per day. This is not ideal, but can be sustained. However, a drastic increase to 1 684ml per day has recently been recorded, likely due to heatwaves and late rainfall. This is well over our licenced allocation as well as the historical water demand. This is simply not sustainable and will cause water supply interruptions."

De Jager said due to high demand and consumption, Rand Water, which supplies bulk water, had implemented stage 2 water restrictions in Johannesburg.

The City's licenced water allocation is 1 322ml per day from Rand Water.

Areas identified with high water demands include Midrand, Johannesburg Central and South, Soweto, Orange Farm, Ennerdale, and Lenasia.

"Although not the highest consumers, residents in areas like Sandton, Roodepoort and Randburg should also reduce their demand to help overall demand reduction and create stability in the bulk supply system.

"Johannesburg Water is regulating reservoirs at a rate of 20 to 40% in line with restrictions by Rand Water. We need all hands on deck to ensure that we reduce consumption in order to protect the infrastructure.

"Furthermore, Johannesburg Water has placed a high emphasis on sustainable service delivery by investing in marginal areas with 22 project valued at R99.6m in Orange Farm, Diepsloot, Ivory Park, Soweto and Ennerdale," De Jager said.

Residents have been warned to reduce the frequency of watering their gardens because the system is still vulnerable. They should refrain from watering them between 06:00 and 18:00.