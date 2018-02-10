Detawu founding president June Dube dies

What To Read Next

Johannesburg – The Democratised Transport Logistics and Allied Workers Union (Detawu) have confirmed that their founding president, June Dube, passed away on Thursday.



Detawu’s general secretary Vusi Ntshangase, said Dube, who was born in 1957 in Newcastle, had been instrumental in championing the struggle of the working class and advocating for improved living and working conditions of workers.



Dube moved to Johannesburg where he became a shop steward and a leader of the trade union movement.



“Despite his deteriorating health condition, he continued to play a pivotal role in the formation and building of Detawu with his credible reservoir of knowledge,” said Ntshangase.



Ntshangase said Dube had opposed corruption and “business trade unionism”.



“He was a noble man who would not be swayed otherwise on matters of principles. His courageous and heroic fight against corruption ultimately led to his unceremonious and unconstitutional removal as Satawu president,” he said.



Dube is survived by his wife, a son, a grandchild and a brother.



“We humbly extend our deepest heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and the broader working class,” said Ntshangase.