 

Devastated Wupperthal appeals for aid: How you can help

2019-01-03 19:03
A fire in Wupperthal town. (Supplied)

A fire in Wupperthal town. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The community of Wupperthal near Clanwilliam has been left reeling after a New Year's weekend fire and is asking for financial and other donations.

The blaze destroyed half of the historical village, including the Moravian Mission Station, shops and 53 homes. At least 200 people have been left homeless.

The good new is that the 185-year-old church, the famous veldskoen factory and the organic rooibos tea factory were left unscathed, the Moravian Church of SA said on Thursday.

Western Cape police are investigating a case of arson.

READ: Wupperthal fire: Police investigating arson case after fire ravaged historic town

"Our community know how to stand together in times of need, and residents from the surrounding farms and homes have taken in the displaced families and ensured that no one is without a place to sleep," said the church's vice-president, Reverend Martin Abrahams.

"Our focus now is to ensure that everyone is as comfortable as they can be, with access to bedding, food, clothing and toiletries."

He said one of their biggest concerns was figuring out how to feed 225 children from surrounding farms and properties who had arrived to start school next week.

The fire destroyed the hostel where the children usually board during the week.

The Western Cape government met with the church and local leadership on Thursday, where the parties agreed to implement immediate emergency relief efforts in the area. 

ALSO READ: Firefighters battle 'out of control' blaze in Vrygrond, Cape Town amid heatwave

The school children and emergency housing were listed as key areas, while electricity, sanitation and water were also receiving attention.

The provincial education department would visit the area on Friday.

Here is how you can help the Wupperthal community

1) Drop off donated goods at your nearest Stor-Age branch.

You can donate these items to any Stor-Age branch in the Western Cape:

- Adult clothing and shoes (Clothing should be clean/freshly laundered and only donate new underwear);

- Bedding (Clean foam mattresses, duvets, blankets, pillows, sheets);

- Meal utensils (Any eating utensils and cooking pots, chopping boards, knives, glasses and cups);

- Food (Pockets of vegetables, tinned food, rice, pasta, sugar, UHT milk, tomato paste and stock cubes, water);

- Toiletries (Toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, face cloths, towels, deodorant, body lotion, shampoo and conditioner, tissues);

- Stationery (Pencils, pens, exercise books, school backpacks, paper, colouring pens and pencils, glue stick etc);

2) Make a cash donation or sponsor R600 for a child to help cover the costs of purchasing basic school supplies.

The church has partnered with Fruitful Futures to handle these arrangements, which can be organised here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cape town  |  fires
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Home affairs extends working hours at some of its larger offices

2019-01-03 18:49

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students); or surname (IEB Students) to view results

/News
WATCH: Congestion at toll gate as holidayers head home
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Newlands 19:25 PM
Road name: International Cricket

Kalk Bay 17:25 PM
Road name: Main Road

More traffic reports
Here are the results for the Wednesday, 2 January Lottery draw 2019-01-02 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 