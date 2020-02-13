DEVELOPING | All eyes on Parliament as #SONA2020 build-up starts
2020-02-13 14:25
President Cyril Ramaphosa will at 19:00 this evening deliver the State of the Nation Address (SONA) to an expectant nation. News24 will bring you all the live red carpet fashion, quotes and much more in the build-up to Ramaphosa's fourth address.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
15:17
'That's how it's going to roll': EFF gears up for SONA rumble
The EFF will use President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to call for the removal of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan if he has not already been removed by then, its leader, Julius Malema, announced on Sunday.
"That's how it's going to roll," said Malema, promising that 2020 was going to be a "very interesting year".
News24's wall-to-wall coverage of Ramaphosa's fourth SONA: news, analysis and live streams
What are government's plans for Eskom?
Will SAA remain a going concern?
Will South Africans get an update on state capture crimes?
And will Julius Malema and the EFF again disrupt proceedings?
Steenhuisen on eve of SONA: Ramaphosa an 'incapable head of an incapable state'
"The incapable head of an incapable state."
This is how DA interim leader John Steenhuisen described President Cyril Ramaphosa in his "alternative State of the Nation Address" in Cape Town on Wednesday, a day before Ramaphosa is due to deliver the real deal to an expectant nation.
Over the past two weeks, Steenhuisen has criss-crossed the country, following in the footsteps of the DA's "founding member and first lady of liberalism, Helen Suzman".
Ramaphosa's approval rating in decline since he took over in 2018 - Ipsos survey
A recent survey has found that, while 62% of South Africans think President Cyril Ramaphosa is doing his job well, his approval rating has dropped since he took office in February 2018.
Findings from an Ipsos survey, titled 'Pulse of the People', conducted towards the end of 2019, shows that Ramaphosa still holds favour in the majority of South African households, who believe he is doing a good job.
According to the findings, 25% of those who took the survey said that Ramaphosa was doing his job very well, while 37% of those interviewed said he was doing his job fairly well.
Asked what her biggest concern was ahead of SONA, National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modishe said it was that they were "oversubscribed".
"That we might not have enough seats. Everybody who wants to come is on our back."
(Jaco Marais/Gallo Images/Netwerk24).
Mr President, please just start, start now
What we didn’t count on was the speed of the progress. Or lack thereof. Whether he was stalled by fear, insecurity or a lack of support from his party, Ramaphosa's track record has been dismal, writes Howard Feldman.
I don't want to tell President Cyril Ramaphosa what to say in tomorrow's State of the Nation Address.
It is not that I, much like most other South Africans, don't have some wonderful ideas for him. It's not that I don't have a list of priorities, and a handy "Do and Don't!" cheat sheet.
OPINION | Ramaphosa has to respond to our expectations and fears
The presidency, under Jacob Zuma, was the least trusted institution in 2017, while in 2019, under Ramaphosa, levels of public confidence in the presidency doubled, writes Mikhail Moosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will have to respond to our collective expectations and fears in his upcoming State of the Nation Address (SONA).
What are the issues that South Africans want the president to address in his fourth SONA on Thursday?