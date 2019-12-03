 

DEVELOPING | IN PICS: Willem Breytenbach in cuffs following sexual assault arrest

2019-12-03 13:30

Alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach - who has been accused of rape by Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett - has been arrested in Hartenbos in the Southern Cape.

Willem Breytenbach
Last Updated at 14:51
14:14

UPDATE

After being arrested in Hartenbos, Breytenbach was driven by the police to his mother’s house in Reebok, where he was allowed to change clothes before being taken away by four police officers.

Breytenbach was handcuffed before being taken into the Mossel Bay police office.
14:13

ICYMI

MY ONLY STORY | A podcast series and live investigation into a sexual predator

Deon Wiggett, in a four-part true crime podcast supplied exclusively to News24, tracks down the man who sexually abused him more than 20 years ago. 

PART 1: 'I was raped at 17, and I'm not the only one' - man tracks alleged molester after 20 years

In the first podcast, Wiggett recounts a chilling story of how he and other boys were allegedly sexually molested by a man - dubbed Jimmy - who used to be a teacher at Grey College. Wiggett's memories of abuse were jolted by his father's death in November 2017.

PART 2: Tracking the 7 'missing years' of the man who raped me 20 years ago

In his second podcast, Wiggett sets off to Grey College under a guise in an attempt to gain access to the school's archives to find more of Jimmy's victims. He easily charms his way into the school by pretending to be part of a research project.

PART 3: Unmasking 'Jimmy' - this is the man who raped me 20 years ago

Wiggett unmasks "Jimmy" as Willem Breytenbach. He dedicates the third episode to Ben whom he describes as his brother. "Ben, thank you. Meeting you gave me the big break I needed, both factually and emotionally. He is one of the heroes of this story. Not only are you my brother, but you were the first to say to me, 'me too'."

PART 4: 'Willem Breytenbach will no longer bother us and I find peace in that'

In the much-anticipated finale episode of My Only Story, Wiggett finds out more startling information on Breytenbach's "seven missing years" and his time time at Die Burger. Wiggett ends off the podcast by saying he did it for three reasons: justice, activism and art. But he also discovered a fourth reason: revenge.
14:07

Exposing a sexual predator who taught me about news

Two years ago, I listened in awe to New York Times journalist Jodi Kantor speaking at a conference about how she and other colleagues exposed the sexual abuse of Hollywood supremo Harvey Weinstein, that set off the #MeToo movement in the United States. For years, Hollywood gossiped about Weinstein's dark side.

Now, finally, some women were willing to put pen to paper. Under oath. Kantor spoke about how difficult it was to listen to and report on the stories of Weinstein's survivors; how they had to tread carefully between showing empathy but still doing the basic journalistic checks to be able to publish. 

During a smoke break on a windy New York day, I turned to my colleague. "You know our Weinstein moment is coming," I said. "Who?" she asked. "Willem Breytenbach."
13:59
(Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)
13:59
(Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)
13:59
(Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)
13:58
(Jaco Marais, Netwerk24)
13:35

WATCH: The moment Willem Breytenbach is arrested
13:30
13:30

BREAKING: Media exec Willem Breytenbach arrested for sexual assault 

"Jimmy" is behind bars. 

The alleged sex offender Willem Breytenbach - who has been accused of rape by Johannesburg-based copywriter Deon Wiggett - was arrested at his psychologist's practice in Hartenbos, close to Mossel Bay, in the Southern Cape on Tuesday.

Breytenbach is a former Media24 executive, teacher and digital entrepreneur. Warrant Officer Rowan Andrews of the Western Cape Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences unit arrested him after Wiggett and three more men opened cases against him with the police.
13:30

ICYMI: 

EXCLUSIVE | 6 more men accuse media exec Breytenbach of sexual offences 

Six more young men have accused former media executive Willem Breytenbach of sexual grooming, harassment and assault during his time at Media24 and as a digital entrepreneur.

The men came forward after the publication of Deon Wiggett's podcast, My Only Story, on News24 three weeks ago.

They spoke to News24 on condition of anonymity - some still fear Breytenbach, while others do not want their families to know what had happened to them or fear negative repercussions in their professional careers. 
13:30

ICYMI: 

ANALYSIS | From Kroonstad to Three Anchor Bay: How Willem Breytenbach got away for 40 years 

The Free State farming town of Kroonstad does not have a beach.

Kroonpark holiday resort, with its indoor, heated swimming pool and water slides for the children, is the closest it gets to a beach in this town in central South Africa.

When you Google image search the town, pictures of cows, churches and Boer statues appear. Most South Africans probably know Kroonstad through the Shell Ultra City filling station next to the N1 highway on the way to Cape Town. 
VIDEO | Watch the moment police arrested media exec Willem Breytenbach for sexual assault
