DEVELOPING: 'In charge' Cyril will meet with top 6 on Saturday - ANC sources

2018-02-09 13:30

While SA awaits a definitive decision on the ANC leadership transition, members of the ruling party's top 6 have pulled out of #Mandela100 celebrations to attend to 'urgent issues' at ANC headquarters.

UPDATE: It's a "matter of days" for Zuma to step down, according to well-informed sources.
Former president Thabo Mbeki on stepping down...
WATCH: Zexit: Nation holds its breath, and takes to Twitter! 
Cyril Ramaphosa still scheduled to deliver the keynote address at the centenary celebrations on Sunday in Cape Town.
LISTEN: ANC national officials abandon #Mandela100 launch celebrations 
OFFICIAL STATEMENT: 

National officials' participation in the #Mandela100 build-up programmes 

The national officials of the African National Congress (ANC) will no longer participate in the build-up programmes towards the #Mandela100 Rally planned for Sunday, 11th February 2018. This is because of various other commitments they are required to attend to. 

The mobilisation programme will however proceed with a number of NEC members deployed in and around Cape Town today.

The rally on Sunday, 11th February 2018 will also proceed as planned and shall be addressed by the President of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, at 15:00.

The ANC regrets inconvenience caused. 

Issued by the African National Congress
Currently little activity at Luthuli House.
Rand gains on 'urgent' ANC top six meeting 

The rand traded stronger on Friday morning, which TreasuryOne dealer Wichard Cilliers attributed to reports that the ANC’s top six have been summoned to an urgent meeting with President Jacob Zuma.

The currency opened at R12.16 to the US dollar and strengthened as much as R12.05 to the greenback. By 09:15 it was trading at R12.07.

News24 reported earlier that five of the ANC’s top officials were pulled out of a walkabout on Friday ahead of Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations this weekend, to see to “urgent matters” in Gauteng.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa earlier withdrew from the programme and is expected to continue his meeting with Zuma. 
It's game over for Zuma, the kleptocrat 

(By Adriaan Basson)

Phew! What a week.

It was never going to be easy to take down President Jacob Zuma, our kleptocrat head of state.

Personal interests always come first for Zuma, who had sworn – twice – to uphold the Constitution and serve the people of South Africa. We now know that the oath of office he signed was worth toilet paper.

Zuma used his reign, since being elected president of the ANC in 2007, to capture the ruling party, watchdog institutions and ultimately the state. The Merriam-Webster dictionary should put up a picture of Zuma next to its description of a kleptocracy: "government by those who seek chiefly status and personal gain at the expense of the governed."

Eleven years in charge of the ANC and nine years as head of state is a long time in power. No wonder Zuma is struggling to let go. No wonder South Africans are, again, the victim of Zuma's egotistical rage against the dying of the light. 

The unprecedented postponement of the State of the Nation Address (SONA) had everything to do with Zuma's exit and very little with threats of disruption, as announced by the presiding officers.
CONFIRMED: All 6 ANC top officials have left Cape Town. 
09:53

ANC top officials pull out of Cape Town events after being summoned back to Gauteng 

Five of the ANC's top officials have pulled out of all mass mobilisation events that were planned for Cape Town on Friday.

News24 has been reliably informed that all officials have been summoned back to Gauteng for "urgent matters". 

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa had earlier withdrawn from the programme and was expected to continue his meeting with the country's president, Jacob Zuma. 

ANC Western Cape secretary Faiez Jacobs also confirmed to News24 that the officials would not be attending the events ahead of the planned Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations. 

"The office bearers won't be joining the programme today and tomorrow but will definitely be back in Cape Town and be part of the rally on Sunday," said Jacobs. 
Zuma's Zulu threat: how history shows it's futile 

(By Mpumelelo Mkhabela)

When clever blacks gathered in Mangaung on 8 January 1912 to form what later became the African National Congress, one of their main goals was to bury their tribal differences.

The highly educated Pixley Isaka Seme convened the learned Africans and top chiefs from around the country to unite in order to advance their common interests in relation to colonial government. Only united Africans could end the treatment of Africans as hewers of wood and drawers of water.

The previous year, Seme had said: "The demon of racialism, the aberrations of the Xhosa-Fingo feud, the animosity that exists between the Zulus and the Tongas, between Basotho and every native, must be buried up and forgotten; it has shed among us sufficient blood. We are one people."

The formation of the ANC was a culmination of many disparate attempts, most of which failed, to form a movement to resist the continued deprivation of rights, including land rights, by colonialists. 

At the conclusion of the successful inaugural meeting, Philip Modise, one of the attendees, made an important contribution about the previous attempts to unite Africans, dating as far back as the initiatives of King Moshoeshoe of the Basotho. 
#Mandela100 celebrations continue in the absence of the ANC's top officials. 
ANC top officials a no-show at planned #Mandela100 launch events

The ANC's top six will not be attending community walkabouts in Cape Town on Friday as the nation eagerly awaits further news on President Jacob Zuma's fate, a Western Cape party official confirmed.

"The office bearers won't be joining the programme today and tomorrow, but will definitely be back in Cape Town and be part of the rally on Sunday," said ANC Western Cape secretary, Faiez Jacobs.

More to follow.
ANC chief whip's office distances itself from 'false' caucus meeting allegations on Zuma resignation 

The office of the ANC chief whip has distanced itself from reports that party president Cyril Ramaphosa apparently told the ANC parliamentary caucus that President Jacob Zuma would resign on Saturday and that he would not be granted immunity. 

The reports were "false" and the intention was to negatively disturb the "fruitful and constructive engagement" between Ramaphosa and Zuma around the question of transition, Nonceba Mhlauli, spokesperson for ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu, said on Thursday.

Earlier, News24 reported that according to sources, Ramaphosa had told the party's parliamentary caucus that immunity from prosecution for Zuma was not part of "transition" discussions. 

He is said to have also assured MPs that the talks would be concluded in a "day or two". 
Sources have informed News24 that the ANC's top six officials pulled out of their planned Cape Town walkabout and are heading to Johannesburg to attend to 'urgent issues'.
Ubuntu awards postponed over Parliament's SONA decision 

The 2018 annual Ubuntu awards have been postponed until further notice, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) announced on Thursday.  

President Jacob Zuma had been set to officiate at the annual Ubuntu awards ceremony at the Cape Town International Convention Centre on Saturday.

The decision to delay the awards comes in the wake of Parliament's decision to postpone the State of the Nation Address (SONA), spokesperson Clayson Monyela said in a statement. 

On Tuesday, Parliament's presiding officers announced that Thursday's SONA had been indefinitely postponed amid fears that it might descend into chaos.
LISTEN | Mashatile: We will recall Zuma 
No immunity for Zuma - Ramaphosa tells ANC caucus 

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has told the party's Parliamentary caucus that immunity from prosecution for President Jacob Zuma is not part of "transition" discussions. 

He also assured the MPs that the talks would be concluded in a "day or two". 

Ramaphosa addressed the caucus on Thursday, flanked by party secretary-general Ace Magashule and chief whip Jackson Mthembu. 

The meeting was seen as extraordinary, as the ANC usually holds its caucuses after the State of the Nation Address (SONA), which is considered the official opening of Parliament.

SONA was indefinitely postponed this week. 
