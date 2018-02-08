 

DEVELOPING: #Zexit countdown - No decision communicated by ANC on Zuma

2018-02-08 11:30

The country remains on tenterhooks following the postponement of SONA and the national focus has now shifted to the ANC to see what their next move is in ensuring a smooth transition of leadership.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 13:41
13:40

Joint Press Statement from Members of the ANC, SACP, SACO and Traditional Leaders:  

Joint press statement: Members of African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP), South African Christian Organisation (SACO) and traditional leaders  

President zuma must go now!  

Background

This statement serves to inform anxious and concerned ANC members, followers and all concerned citizens, We know that you cannot bear the thought that President Jacob Zuma is still in office after the elected ANC leadership with the exception of comrade Ace Magashula and comrade Jersey Duarte, have followed due process and followed proper protocol in asking him to do the honourable thing namely, to step down and avoid the embarrassment of being recalled or impeached.

The political developments of the last couple of days testify to the efforts being taken by our leadership to follow proper channels of asking the sitting president of the country to step down, namely that the NWC met with to brief the ANC top 6 at Luthuli house on the task they had been mandated to look into.

The NWC was tasked during the last NEC meeting to look at the transitional measures  the ANC  must take to get the country’s president to step down in dignity, however what followed was president Jacob Zuma showing everyone the middle finger.

SONA was postponed to allow the proposed NEC to meet on Wednesday as well as ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa spending a significant amount of time on Wednesday trying to persuade President Zuma to resign, all to no avail.

The lack of clear action on this matter leaves us as followers of ANC no option but to embark on a more intensified #ZumaMUSTGONOW National Shutdown Further and more detailed communication in this regard shall be communicated soon.

We understand the inconvenience that this postponement may have caused.

13:31

President Zuma must go not in order to shore up the governing party’s election prospects for 2019, but because he has demonstrated that he is not fit to govern.

We call on the state to hold him accountable for his actions – some things cannot be pardoned. - Nelson Mandela Foundation
13:29
12:47
12:45
12:39
12:37

Ace Magashule confirms, no decision on Zuma yet.
12:36
12:35
12:33
12:33

SPOTTED: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma 
12:32

SPOTTED: Ace Magashule 
12:28

The ANC are seemingly gearing up to make an announcement. 
12:27

SPOTTED: Faith Muthambi 
12:25
12:23
12:23
12:22

More MPs spotted leaving the ANC caucus meeting. 
12:19

Opposition parties plan national shutdown to force Zexit 

Opposition parties are planning a national shutdown to protest against the long and drawn-out process leading to President Jacob Zuma's resignation.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi told News24 that the party would announce details of a planned national shutdown later on Thursday. 

"It's not just the EFF. We are planning a national shutdown that will be joined by everyone. We will make an announcement." 

United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa said opposition leaders were discussing the date. He however, said it would most likely happen on February 22. 

"We want this to be a national discussion with South Africans to send a strong message under the hashtag #RemoveZuma. It's clear that the ANC is failing to remove Zuma. They are still trying to deceive South Africans with this talk of a transition. What is that? It's high time we take this to the streets," Holomisa said.
12:15
11:52
11:51

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: 

Parliament must schedule Motion of No Confidence for Tuesday

By Mmusi Maimane - Leader of the Democratic Alliance 

South Africa cannot continue to be held in limbo while Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma, and their respective factions, continue to fight over the terms of Zuma’s exit. We need a swift resolution to this impasse as soon as possible.

As public servants, it is our duty to place the best interests of the country before party political interests. While Ramaphosa and Zuma fight over the Presidency, corruption continues, and people remain without hope for any immediate improvement in their daily lives.

It is for that reason that I have consulted with the leadership of the EFF, and we have resolved to call on the Speaker of the National Assembly, Baleka Mbete, to schedule an urgent sitting of Parliament this coming Tuesday, 13 February 2018, for the Motion of No Confidence in Jacob Zuma to be debated and voted on. A letter from the EFF will be sent to her office reflecting this urgent call.

This will allow for Parliament to debate and vote on the EFF’s Motion of No Confidence in Jacob Zuma. Parliament elects a President, and Parliament removes a President. It is not done behind closed doors at Luthuli House.

Cyril Ramaphosa is currently the Leader of Government Business in Parliament. It would be remiss of him to neglect his responsibility in this regard, and therefore I call on Mr Ramaphosa to support this call, and to ensure that the Motion of No Confidence is debated without delay.

Moreover, there must be an urgent sitting of Parliament’s Programming Committee, in order for Parliament’s agenda to be finalised, and so that the work of the people can continue.

Lastly, we flatly reject any amnesty agreement or special deal for President Zuma. He is not above the law, and must still face the 783 criminal charges illegally dropped over a decade ago and which the courts have now revived.

Cyril Ramaphosa cannot talk anti-corruption, yet broker an amnesty deal for the corrupt in the ANC. Any attempt to do so will be opposed with everything we’ve got. Jacob Zuma will retire in prison, where he should have been years ago.
11:45
11:44
11:34
11:34

Some ANC members have been spotted leaving the caucus meeting, where singing can be heard from inside Parliament's Old Assembly chamber.
11:19

ANC truck spotted in the Cape Town CBD. (Jenni Evans/News24) 
11:09
11:06
11:02

Police Minister Fikile Mbalula arriving late for the ANC caucus meeting. 
10:59

DA leader Mmusi Maimane calls for an urgent sitting of Parliament. 
10:57

ICYMI: 
10:54
10:52

LISTEN | Mashatile: 'We will recall Zuma' 
10:42
10:38
10:37
10:36

Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be attending the build-up to the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations due to "pressing commitments". 

OFFICIAL STATEMENT: 

UPDATED PROGRAMME OF THE NATIONAL OFFICIALS AHEAD OF THE LAUNCH MANDELA CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS

The African National Congress will launch the celebrations of the centennial year in honour of the late Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe, President Nelson Mandela on Sunday, 11 February 2018. The day also marks 28 years since the release of the President Nelson Mandela from the Victor Verster prison in 1990. 

Members of the media are advised to note the following changes to the program of National Officials on Friday 9th February. 

The President of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, will no longer participate in the build up programmes on Friday 9th February and Saturday 10th February due to other pressing commitments. The President will however address the #Mandela100 Rally on Sunday 11th February 2018.

The National Chairperson of the ANC, Comrade Gwede Mantashe, will not participate in the build up programmes on Friday 9th February and Saturday 10th February due to deployment to Mpumalanga province.

The National Officials are still to advise whether the visit to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will continue in the absence of the President. In the event it continues, the visit will NOT be open to the media.

Thus the program for the National Officials for Friday, 9th February 2018 will unfold as follows:

Deputy President Comrade David Mabuza

Date: Friday, 09 February 2018

ACTIVITIES:

06h30 – 08h30: Blitz and Walkabout at Nolungile train station and Site C taxi rank

10h00 – 12h00: Meeting with the transport industry and local small businesses at Site C, Blue Hall

14h00 – 16h00: Community meeting

Secretary General Comrade Ace Magashule

Date: Friday, 09 February 2018

ACTIVITIES:

07h00 – 08h30: Blitz and walkabout at the Philippi Train Station

10h00- 12h00: Door to door in Philippi Wards; 33, 34, 36, 39 and 80

14h00  - 16h00: Community meeting and visit to Dora Tamana Site in Hangberg, Imizamo Yethu

Deputy Secretary General Comrade Jessie Duarte 

Date: Friday, 09 February 2018

ACTIVITIES:

06h30 – 08h30: Blitz and walkabout at the Nyanga Taxi Rank

10h00 – 12h00: Door to door and visit to the Family of Cde Mildred Holo

Treasurer General Comrade Paul Mashatile

Date: Friday, 09 February 2018

ACTIVITIES:

07h00 – 08h30: Blitz and walkabout at the Belville Taxi Rank

10h00 – 12h00: Door to door in Wards 84, 85, 86

16h30 – 18h30: Meeting with unemployed people at the Nomzamo Community Hall, Strand 
10:27

ANC Parliamentary caucus meets 

The ANC's Parliamentary caucus will meet on Thursday for a special caucus meeting.

The caucus was called for 10:00 following recent events in Parliament, including the postponement of the State of the Nation Address (SONA), African National Congress spokesperson Nonceba Mhlauli said.

The contents of caucus meetings however, will not be disclosed as they are closed meetings for members, Mhlauli added.

It is not usual for caucuses to sit before the SONA, usually considered the "opening of Parliament".

Reports are that ANC MPs will discuss its options ahead of an anticipated announcement from ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa on the future of President Jacob Zuma. 
10:24
10:24
10:23

The apparent agenda of the special ANC caucus meeting. 
10:18
10:17

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule spotted heading into the meeting.
10:15
10:15
10:15

A special ANC caucus meeting has been called to reportedly discuss Zuma's future, among other pressing issues.
10:14

ANALYSIS: 

South Africa's future hinges on Ramaphosa's strategic skills 

(Jakkie Cilliers)

South Africa’s 2018 State of the Nation Address by the president of South Africa has been postponed. This unprecedented step makes it clear that the country is seeing the final days of Jacob Zuma as president although it may take a day or a week or two before things are finalised.

What’s important is that Zuma isn’t allowed to detract from the momentum that newly elected ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa has started to build. This has included a successful trip to Davos where he unequivocally pulled the carpet from under the nuclear power programme favoured by Zuma.

Ramaphosa has been working diligently to corral Zuma’s remaining freedom of action. Zuma was finally persuaded to establish a commission of enquiry into state capture and Ramaphosa started restoring credibility to the management of state owned enterprises. 
10:14

ICYMI: 

No date yet for SONA 2018, but budget speech will take place on February 21 

The impasse on a new date for this year's State of the Nation Address (SONA) will not affect the delivery of the budget speech on February 21.

This was the outcome of Wednesday's meeting between the Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and the chief whips of the parties represented in Parliament.

No new date could be set for SONA, but there was an agreement that the budget speech would definitely go ahead on February 21, regardless of any change in the Presidency. 

Mbete and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces Thandi Modise announced the unprecedented move to postpone SONA on Tuesday, citing "that there is little likelihood of an uneventful joint sitting of Parliament this coming Thursday". 
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/World
'I'm still trying to absorb this' - Elon Musk after historic SpaceX car launch
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results Wednesday 7 February 2018-02-07 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 