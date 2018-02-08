DEVELOPING: #Zexit countdown - No decision communicated by ANC on Zuma

Cyril Ramaphosa will no longer be attending the build-up to the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations due to "pressing commitments".
OFFICIAL STATEMENT:
UPDATED PROGRAMME OF THE NATIONAL OFFICIALS AHEAD OF THE LAUNCH MANDELA CENTENARY CELEBRATIONS
The African National Congress will launch the celebrations of the centennial year in honour of the late Isithwalandwe/Seaparankoe, President Nelson Mandela on Sunday, 11 February 2018. The day also marks 28 years since the release of the President Nelson Mandela from the Victor Verster prison in 1990.
Members of the media are advised to note the following changes to the program of National Officials on Friday 9th February.
The President of the ANC, Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa, will no longer participate in the build up programmes on Friday 9th February and Saturday 10th February due to other pressing commitments. The President will however address the #Mandela100 Rally on Sunday 11th February 2018.
The National Chairperson of the ANC, Comrade Gwede Mantashe, will not participate in the build up programmes on Friday 9th February and Saturday 10th February due to deployment to Mpumalanga province.
The National Officials are still to advise whether the visit to Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu will continue in the absence of the President. In the event it continues, the visit will NOT be open to the media.
Thus the program for the National Officials for Friday, 9th February 2018 will unfold as follows:
Deputy President Comrade David Mabuza
Date: Friday, 09 February 2018
ACTIVITIES:
06h30 – 08h30: Blitz and Walkabout at Nolungile train station and Site C taxi rank
10h00 – 12h00: Meeting with the transport industry and local small businesses at Site C, Blue Hall
14h00 – 16h00: Community meeting
Secretary General Comrade Ace Magashule
Date: Friday, 09 February 2018
ACTIVITIES:
07h00 – 08h30: Blitz and walkabout at the Philippi Train Station
10h00- 12h00: Door to door in Philippi Wards; 33, 34, 36, 39 and 80
14h00 - 16h00: Community meeting and visit to Dora Tamana Site in Hangberg, Imizamo Yethu
Deputy Secretary General Comrade Jessie Duarte
Date: Friday, 09 February 2018
ACTIVITIES:
06h30 – 08h30: Blitz and walkabout at the Nyanga Taxi Rank
10h00 – 12h00: Door to door and visit to the Family of Cde Mildred Holo
Treasurer General Comrade Paul Mashatile
Date: Friday, 09 February 2018
ACTIVITIES:
07h00 – 08h30: Blitz and walkabout at the Belville Taxi Rank
10h00 – 12h00: Door to door in Wards 84, 85, 86
16h30 – 18h30: Meeting with unemployed people at the Nomzamo Community Hall, Strand