DEVELOPING | DA in crisis: Crisis meetings in CT, JHB to determine party's future
2019-10-24 10:05
The DA is locked in crisis meetings to resolve the issues that arose after leader Mmusi Maimane and senior leaders resigned.
LIVE NEWS FEED
Jump to
bottom
Last Updated at
10:26
GOOD Statement on the DA:
MMUSI MAIMANE GETS A TASTE OF HIS OWN MEDICINE
When I resigned from the DA on my own terms a year ago on 31 October 2018, it was after learning bitter lessons that the party's stated policies were window-dressing not matched by its practises in government.
I hate to say I told you so but I am going to say it anyway. I am not claiming to be a sangoma but I warned Mmusi Maimane that if he didn't stand on principle his party's laptop boys would swallow him up and spit him out. He saw the blue train coming but didn't know how to get out of the way.
The problem for Mmusi and his handlers in the DA is that none of them have a clue about principled leadership.
The DA is well on its way on the path of destruction, and it’s best we don’t disturb them.
South Africans who care about all our people must continue to come together for common GOOD.
To Mmusi I say: GOOD bye, Im glad to see you go and hope you have a GOOD time.
This is a clean break for Maimane. From leading the party and caucus to tearing up his membership card inside 24 hours. Tweet from @PieterDuToit
Mmusi Maimane resigns from DA and Parliament
Mmusi Maimane has announced that he has resigned from the DA and as member of Parliament.
ANALYSIS | Elevated too early, Mmusi Maimane struggled to shape a new vision for the DA
Mmusi Maimane, who resigned on Tuesday as leader of the offical opposition, was recruited into the DA a decade ago. He didn’t grow up in the tradition of the party and its forbears – the Democratic Party, Progressive Federal Party or the United Party – and was a staunch supporter of the ANC until much later in his life.
DA IN CRISIS | Maimane set to be axed as parliamentary leader after slamming the party
The DA, which is the country's biggest opposition party, is facing its biggest crisis yet after Mmusi Maimane resigned as leader on Wednesday, declaring that the party he has led for four years "is not the vehicle best suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa".