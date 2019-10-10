 

DEVELOPING: Hawks, AFU raiding homes of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede

2019-10-10 09:26

The Hawks' along with the Asset Forfeiture Unit has confirmed that it is raiding the home of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede.

Gumede
Last Updated at 10:45
10:16

Several properties linked to Gumede has been raided. Hawks members went in, Gumede is understood to be inside her Inanda homestead. Hawks spokesperson Hangwani Mulaudzi says plans to raid the houses has been in the making for a very long time and when notice was given to carry out the operation, they assembled the team last night to seize assets. 

- Newsroom Afrika reports. 
10:09

Zandile Gumede may have violated her bail conditions in fraud case: Hawks

Embattled former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede may have her bail revoked after possibly violating her bail conditions.

Gumede failed to inform the police that she had moved from her Umhlanga house that was supplied as her home address during her bail application.

The Hawks only became aware of the fact that she had vacated the home on Thursday morning, when they carried out raids at the house and the homes of her co-accused who are implicated in a dubious R208-million Durban Solid Waste contract awarded in 2016.
09:58
09:52
09:51
09:49
09:48
09:39
09:30
09:30
09:30

Luxury sports cars seized as Hawks, AFU raid homes of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede and co-accused

Hawks officers and members of the Asset Forfeiture Unit arrived at Gumede's Umhlanga home early on Thursday morning.

Gumede and several co-accused are facing fraud and corruption charges related to a municipal solid waste tender worth R208m. The ANC removed her from her position after her arrest.
