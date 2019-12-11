#LoadShedding LIVE | Ramaphosa, Mabuza, Gordhan and Mantashe prepare to engage with Eskom board to address crisis
2019-12-11 11:00
While Eskom has announced the grid remains stable and won't collapse despite multiple systems failures, President Cyril Ramaphosa arrived at Megawatt Park to engage with the power utility's board and management.
Eskom's Oberholzer: 'Grid has been abused for far too long and we’re now reaping the reward'
South Africa's national electricity grid has been abused for too long and both Eskom and the country are now suffering the consequences of a management approach that all but ignored the health of the system.
"The electricity system has been abused for far too long. For at least ten years the approach has been to provide electricity at all costs. We can't get way from the consequences of that, and we’re now faced with an unreliable, unpredictable national grid," Eskom's chief operating officer Jan Oberholzer told News24 in an interview.
According to various sources inside Eskom and sources with direct knowledge of the power utility's operations, a combination of failing and old systems and infrastructure, adverse weather conditions and maintenance backlogs is to blame for the current wave of outages.
Gordhan, Mantashe out of touch with South Africa's frustration over Eskom - Cosatu
Gwede Mantashe and Pravin Gordhan have demonstrated they do not understand the degree of frustration faced by South Africans, Cosatu general-secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said on the sidelines of the SACP's special national congress on Tuesday.
Mantashe and Gordhan, the ministers of minerals and energy and public enterprises, respectively, have been tasked by President Cyril Ramaphosa to deal with the ongoing energy crisis.
South Africans have been living in a state of uncertainty over the declining state of state-owned enterprises, none so than power utility Eskom.
ALERT:
Eskom: Multiple systems failures but grid remains stable and 'won’t collapse'
Eskom, the beleaguered national electricity utility, is suffering from multiple system failures at power stations around the country brought about by poor planning, old and malfunctioning infrastructure, an acute lack of skills and a loss of institutional expertise.
Internal Eskom status updates reveal that a number of power stations across the country - including Koeberg nuclear power station, three turbines at two open cycle gas turbines on the west and south coasts, and various power stations in the northern parts of the country - have recently suffered a series of breakdowns, shutdowns and planned outages.
But, according to three sources inside with direct access to discussions at senior levels in Eskom, the national power grid is not currently in danger of collapse because the system includes a series of fail-safe mechanisms to prevent a total shutdown. If the grid starts to suffer a series of shutdowns which threaten it, large cities and towns are automatically removed to stabilise the system, News24 was told.
ICYMI:
Deep in the heart of Eskom: Union tells of long hours, plummeting morale
Union members at Eskom say conditions have become more gruelling at work since the reintroduction of load shedding.
On Monday evening, Eskom announced that it would escalate load shedding to stage 6, an unprecedented move which allow for 6 000 MW to be shed. This was an indication that Eskom had lost over 40% of its generating capacity, energy analyst Chris Yelland said.
Eskom attributed the breakdowns to aging infrastructure, coupled with flooding at some power stations due to heavy rains.
ICYMI:
It is our own failure that led to load shedding - Blade Nzimande
SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande says the tripartite alliance must take responsibility for recent load shedding.
"The 1998 energy policy told us we needed to do certain things even in the early 2000s. We were told Eskom power stations must be maintained, must be renewed, we did not do that because we wanted to privatise.
It's our own failure that is leading to this load shedding," Nzimande said during his political report address at the SACP's special national congress.
ICYMI:
Ramaphosa set to meet Eskom leadership after decision to cut Egypt trip short
The Presidency has confirmed to News24 President Cyril Ramaphosa will cut his trip to Egypt short, returning home to deal with the ongoing power crisis.
According to Eyewitness News, Ramaphosa is set to meet with Eskom's leadership on Wednesday.
News24 understands he was urged to cut his trip short by senior ANC officials.
ICYMI:
Medupi and Kusile performing worse than some of Eskom's older power stations
The multi-billion rand mega power stations Eskom commissioned in 2007, Medupi and Kusile, should take a large portion of the blame for the power utility's failure to keep the country supplied with electricity.
Energy expert Chris Yelland notes that there are several issues with the two megaprojects that were initially designed as part of a series of undertakings intended to boost Eskom's generation capacity by roughly 50%. Chief among the problems is the fact that even when the incomplete stations are running, their production levels mirror or fall short of some of Eskom's oldest power plants, he said.
He likened this to buying a new car, and expecting it to run very well for 85% of the time that you own it - only to find that you bought a lemon, which runs acceptably just 60% of the time.