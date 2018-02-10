 

DEVELOPING: Nation awaits outcome of Zuma, Ramaphosa talks

2018-02-10 09:46

President Jacob Zuma and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will "conclude" their discussion on Zuma’s exit as head of state in less than 48 hours, after which the outcome will be announced to the nation, News24 has reliably been told.

LIVE NEWS FEED

Jump to
bottom

Last Updated at 14:57
14:20
14:19
14:18
14:18
14:18
14:17
13:39
13:20
13:18
13:17
13:13
13:12
12:44
12:43
12:14
12:13
12:12
12:12
12:11
11:57
11:47
11:33

WATCH: USA based professor Sean Jacobs speaks on Zuma's exit
10:50
10:49
10:49
09:47
ICYMI:
09:46

ICYMI:

All hell is about to break loose, Zuma's wife warns

President Jacob Zuma's wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma whose husband's future in the Presidency is uncertain, on Friday finally broke her silence, warning that all hell was about to break loose. 

She posted a happy photo of herself and her husband, seemingly inside a plane, from her Instagram account, firstladytzuma, with the following caption in isiZulu: "My crush, Nxamalala, Msholozi, Maphumephethe, Inkunzi, Emidiwayidwa, Zinyane likaMnyakanya. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe #southafrica #biggerthanmattersofthestomach.

"In the post she praises Zuma, calling him by his clan names before warning that all hell is about to break loose.

She also cautions against "picking a fight with someone who is not fighting you".
09:46

ICYMI:

Zuma, Ramaphosa to 'conclude' talks in 48 hours – sources

President Jacob Zuma and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will "conclude" their discussion on Zuma’s exit as head of state within the next 48 hours, after which the outcome will be announced to the nation, News24 has reliably been told.

Reliable ANC sources earlier confirmed that the negotiations with Zuma concerned "cosmetic" issues like the payment of his legal fees after leaving office and security for him and his family.

Zuma expects to be subpoenaed to testify before the Zondo Commission into state capture and may very well face criminal charges relating to the arms deal corruption and Schabir Shaik soon.

The top six leadership of the ANC is scheduled to meet on Saturday, during which Ramaphosa will inform them of the outcome of his discussions with Zuma.
Load Older Posts

Jump to
top

SHARE:

Inside News24

 
/News
WRAP: A Zexit week
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Constantia 12:46 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Gordons Bay 12:05 PM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Friday, February 9 2018-02-09 21:05 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Trainee Auditor

Cape Town
Certified Master Auditors (South Africa) Inc.
R5 000 - R15 000 Per Month

Registered Nurse Theatre Scrub - Neuro

Cape Town
Tumaini Consulting
R280 000 - R350 000 Per Year

.Net Developer

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R360 000 - R480 000 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 