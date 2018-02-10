DEVELOPING: Nation awaits outcome of Zuma, Ramaphosa talks
2018-02-10 09:46
President Jacob Zuma and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will "conclude" their discussion on Zuma’s exit as head of state in less than 48 hours, after which the outcome will be announced to the nation, News24 has reliably been told.
ICYMI: All hell is about to break loose, Zuma's wife warns
President Jacob Zuma's wife Tobeka Madiba-Zuma whose husband's future in the Presidency is uncertain, on Friday finally broke her silence, warning that all hell was about to break loose.
She posted a happy photo of herself and her husband, seemingly inside a plane, from her Instagram account, firstladytzuma, with the following caption in isiZulu: "My crush, Nxamalala, Msholozi, Maphumephethe, Inkunzi, Emidiwayidwa, Zinyane likaMnyakanya. Kusazoshuba ungalwi nomuntu engalwi nawe #southafrica #biggerthanmattersofthestomach.
"In the post she praises Zuma, calling him by his clan names before warning that all hell is about to break loose.
She also cautions against "picking a fight with someone who is not fighting you".
ICYMI: Zuma, Ramaphosa to 'conclude' talks in 48 hours – sources
Reliable ANC sources earlier confirmed that the negotiations with Zuma concerned "cosmetic" issues like the payment of his legal fees after leaving office and security for him and his family.
Zuma expects to be subpoenaed to testify before the Zondo Commission into state capture and may very well face criminal charges relating to the arms deal corruption and Schabir Shaik soon.
The top six leadership of the ANC is scheduled to meet on Saturday, during which Ramaphosa will inform them of the outcome of his discussions with Zuma.