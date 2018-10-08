 

DEVELOPING: Pressure mounts on Nhlanhla Nene

2018-10-08 09:57

Pressure is mounting on Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene to step down following revelations that he met with the Gupta family.

Last Updated at 11:41
11:30

DA statement from David Maynier:

The Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Nene, has reportedly offered his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

To be fair, the minister courageously stood up to former President Jacob Zuma by opposing the nuclear build programme, which eventually cost him his job when he was fired in a meeting that lasted just "two or three minutes" on 09 December 2015.

However, the minister:

exercised poor judgement meeting inter alia Ajay Gupta at Saxonwold, after becoming suspicious of the family's intentions, most probably as a result of an investigation being conducted by National Treasury;

may have breached the executive code of ethics as a result of a Public Investment Corporation investment that may have benefited his son, Siyabonga Nene; and

failed to disclose any of this information, prior to his appointment as finance minister, to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

To his credit, the minister issued an apology expressing regret for his mistakes, which he conceded included poor judgement, and which he accepts casts a shadow over his conduct.

However, in the end, the minister's conduct, taken together with the fact that he is likely to be the subject of at least two ongoing investigations, which will drag on for months, now risks compromising public confidence in National Treasury.

The minister himself pointed out in his evidence before the Zondo Commission that:

"…the optimal relationship is for the Minister of Finance to have the full support of the President at all times."

We find it hard to believe that, under the circumstances, the minister has the "full support" of President Cyril Ramaphosa, who stated, in his State of the Nation Address on 16 February 2018, that: "…this is the year in which we will turn the tide of corruption in our public institutions".

We believe, therefore, that President Cyril Ramaphosa should accept the minister's offer to resign and act swiftly to replace him before the medium-term budget policy statement is presented in Parliament.
11:25
President Ramaphosa should accept Nhlanhla Nene's resignation in the interests of credibility, a professor tells Power FM 98.7
11:22

Nene at Zondo commission: Questions about the Guptas, answers about the nuclear deal

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene will on Wednesday admit to meeting members of the infamous Gupta family on up to six occasions while he was minister and deputy minister of finance between 2009 and 2015 – and he will argue it is all about situation and circumstance.

11:06
11:06
11:05
The DA's David Manier tells 702 that there can't be uncertainty around the future of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene
10:47

Nene is due to deliver the mini-Budget in Parliament on October 24.

Nene has been under intense pressure since his revelations at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture last week.

He admitted to meeting the controversial Gupta family six times at their home between 2009 and 2014.
10:42

South Africa could get a new finance minister within hours - the top contenders include a yoga-loving MEC

News24 on Monday morning reported that finance minister Nhlanhla Nene had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa "to relieve him of his duties" over the weekend.  It's understood the minister offered to resign during a phone call to Ramaphosa.
10:38

Nhlanhla Nene may be going again - 8 things you probably didn't know about SA's finance minister

Until last week, South Africa's reinstated minister of finance had a reputation as a no-nonsense man of principle.

During his previous stint in the job, Nhlanhla Nene refused to be bullied into accepting a massive nuclear deal and he also blocked a senseless SAA lease contract which SAA board chair Dudu Myeni favoured.
10:36

Nene undermines Ramaphosa's integrity ticket

Nhlanhla Nene's position as finance minister has suddenly become untenable, both for the country and President Cyril Ramaphosa's campaign to clean up corruption in government.
10:33

Alan Hirsch, director of UCT's Nelson Mandela School of Public Governance on Nene:

"I don't think he is a dishonest man and I think he is being pilloried for the rare act of apologising; yet the fact that he appeared to deny that he had met the Guptas at one point makes it more complicated.

"My take is that it suits the EFF and the anti-Ramaphosites in the ANC to target Nene as a distraction and a way of weakening Ramaphosa."

10:30

Turbulence at Treasury: A short history

National Treasury and the ministry of finance have been a beacon of good governance and stability since 1994 – the last couple of years however have seen the institution suffer under a barrage of criticism and a political assault that resulted in four finance ministers in four years.
10:28

ANALYSIS: Who could replace Nene? Get to know Barbara Creecy and Mondli Gungubele

With the likelihood of Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s resignation growing by the hour, attention is now focused on who is likely to replace him should he quit.
10:22

READ: #StateCaptureInquiry: Nene in his own words

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene testified before the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday, where he denied any wrongdoing in his meetings with the Gupta family and said he refused to sign the agreement for Russia to provide nuclear energy.
10:19

Rand could weaken to under R15/$ if Nene resigns, say analysts

The rand could fall below R15/$ if President Cyril Ramaphosa accepts Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene’s resignation.
10:16

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene testified before the judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture on Wednesday.  

Assistant editor Pieter Du Toit is joined by legal reporter Jeanette Chabalala and politics reporter Tshidi Madia on what has unfolded so far.

10:11

Rob Davies and Nhlanhla Nene sit next to each other during the Presidential Jobs Summit at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.  

During the opening of the two day summit, the government, labour and business, struck a deal that could see the creation of about 275 000 jobs a year. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

10:05

He failed to say 'me too', says analyst as Nene's 'squeaky clean' image takes hit

Nhlanhla Nene took over as South Africa’s finance minister as a safe pair of hands to help restore confidence after years of scandal and alleged corruption under former President Jacob Zuma. On Wednesday, his reputation took a hit.
10:03

Nhlanhla Nene's 10 contacts with the Guptas mapped and annotated

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene this week admitted to having a series of engagements with one of former president Jacob Zuma's favourite families, the Guptas, who are at the centre of the state capture network in South Africa.
10:02

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is seen during Zondo's commission of inquiry into state capture.  

Testifying at the inquiry, Nene revealed that, in a two to three minute meeting, former president Jacob Zuma told Nene he was removing him a finance minister and that he would be deployed at the Brics bank. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

10:00

Nhlanhla Nene on Gupta meetings: 'I am human too, I do make mistakes'

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene says he was wrong to have met the Guptas at their Saxonwold mansion in Johannesburg and he "begs" South Africans' forgiveness.
09:58

Nene asked to resign in phone call to Ramaphosa

News24 has independently obtained confirmation that Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to relieve him of his duties.
09:58

#StateCaptureInquiry: 5 revelations from Nene's testimony

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene told the state capture commission of inquiry that his December 2015 axing was linked to the nuclear build programme which then president Jacob Zuma sought to finalise.
09:58

Nene: I'm sorry, I was wrong in meeting the Guptas

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene has apologised to South Africans for meeting the controversial Gupta family between 2009 and 2014.
09:58

Nene said to face pressure to quit over meetings with Guptas

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is under pressure to resign after he last week disclosed to an anti-corruption commission that he met members of the Gupta family at their Johannesburg residence six times, people familiar with the situation said.
