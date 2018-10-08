DEVELOPING: Pressure mounts on Nhlanhla Nene

DA statement from David
Maynier:
The Minister of Finance, Nhlanhla Nene, has reportedly
offered his resignation to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
To be fair, the minister
courageously stood up to former President Jacob Zuma by opposing the nuclear
build programme, which eventually cost him his job when he was fired in a
meeting that lasted just "two or three minutes" on 09 December 2015.
However, the minister:
exercised poor judgement meeting inter alia Ajay Gupta
at Saxonwold, after becoming suspicious of the family's intentions, most
probably as a result of an investigation being conducted by National
Treasury;
may have breached the executive code of ethics as a
result of a Public Investment Corporation investment that may have
benefited his son, Siyabonga Nene; and
failed to disclose any of this information, prior to
his appointment as finance minister, to President Cyril Ramaphosa.
To his credit, the
minister issued an apology expressing regret for his mistakes, which he
conceded included poor judgement, and which he accepts casts a shadow over his
conduct.
However, in the end, the
minister's conduct, taken together with the fact that he is likely to be the
subject of at least two ongoing investigations, which will drag on for months,
now risks compromising public confidence in National Treasury.
The minister himself
pointed out in his evidence before the Zondo Commission that:
"…the
optimal relationship is for the Minister of Finance to have the full support of
the President at all times."
We find it hard to believe
that, under the circumstances, the minister has the "full support" of President Cyril
Ramaphosa, who stated, in his State of the Nation Address on 16 February 2018,
that: "…this is
the year in which we will turn the tide of corruption in our public
institutions".
We believe,
therefore, that President Cyril Ramaphosa should accept the minister's offer to
resign and act swiftly to replace him before the medium-term budget policy
statement is presented in Parliament.