 

DEVELOPING | SA medical community on high alert in wake of first coronavirus case

2020-03-06 08:39

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) will update the media on the first confirmed South African case of COVID-19, revealed to be a 38-year-old male who had returned from Italy.

09:27

Coronavirus: Thaba Nchu community in Free State fearful after quarantine rumours circulate

The small rural community of Thaba Nchu in the Free State is fearful and angry after rumours spread that the town will be chosen as a site of quarantine for South Africans returning from Wuhan, China - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Black Mountain Hotel, perched on a mountain at the end of a long, isolated road in Groot Hoek, has allegedly been inspected by government for this purpose.
09:16
09:15

Coronavirus: Defence force staff 'unwilling' to man plane destined to fetch South Africans from China

An aircraft has been secured for the repatriation of 184 South African citizens from Wuhan, China, amid the global outbreak of the Covid-19 virus, but South African National Defence Force (SANDF) crew members are refusing to make the potentially dangerous journey.

On Friday, Mail & Guardian (M&G) reported that a senior official intimately familiar with the discussions said defence force personnel were unwilling to man the aircraft.
09:10

Ramaphosa has tried to quell any hysteria after the first coronavirus case in the country

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the media at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria on Thursday after the country’s first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced. 

"We will keep informing South Africans openly and transparently about the steps we are taking. It will turn out to be a national crisis and we do need to keep our people informed. The effect is going to be big and South Africans need to be prepared," said the president.
08:55
08:54
08:39

KZN school closes in face of coronavirus fears

The first positive case of Covid-19 was reported on 5 March in Kwa-Zulu Natal and within hours Cowan House Prep School, in Hilton, KZN, announced that they will be closing for the day on 6 March.

The school has been in constant communication with the experts at the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), Headmaster Derek Braans and Chairperson of the Board Andrew Barnes revealed in a statement, adding that their advice has been that it is unnecessary to close the school.
08:39

Coronavirus: What to do if you think you might be infected

Professor Cheryl Cohen of the NICD said: "If you are concerned and you meet the case definition, ideally, you should call ahead to a healthcare facility to let them know you are coming, but you should seek care.

"If that's not possible, you should identify yourself very quickly at the facility, and make sure you don't mix with other people."
08:39

Daniel Silke: Coronavirus heaps pressure on Zweli Mhkize

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is facing substantial pressure following the confirmation of South Africa’s first COVID-19 case in KwaZulu-Natal today. 

The Minister is already under fire for huge delivery and efficiency gaps in South Africa's state hospitals and the coronavirus crisis will physically put a strain on a state-health sector already heavily stretched.  
08:39

Check before you send: Debunking the hoaxes and lies around the novel coronavirus

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread around the globe, so does misinformation, fear, fake cures and malicious hoaxes. And to make things worse, people are readily sharing false information without first fact-checking.

News24 has been inundated with calls and messages from well-meaning members of the public who have "information" about government cover-ups and outbreaks of the coronavirus at local hospitals. None turned out to be true. 
08:39

South Africa confirms first case of coronavirus but experts say it’s unlikely to spread

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Thursday that the country has recorded its first case of the new coronavirus, COVID-19, but experts say the virus is unlikely to spread - partly because of South Africa's summer season.

On Thursday afternoon, Mkhize tweeted that a 38-year-old man who had travelled to Italy was the first confirmed positive case of Covid-19 in South Africa. The man, along with his wife, were part of a group of 10 people and returned from Italy on 1 March. He then began presenting symptoms and went to see his doctor on 3 March, after which he went into self isolation.
WATCH | 'Don't panic' - Ramaphosa speaks after SA confirms first case of the coronavirus
