Firefighters have arrived at Cape Town train station to battle yet another train-related blaze after thick, black smoke permeated the air above the station on Tuesday.

The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to the train fire at approximately 12:20, the City said in a statement.

According to the rescue service, "two trains with three carriages each on platform 17 and 18 respectively were alight", with reports of the offices above the station deck also being affected.

Four fire engines, a water tanker and a rescue vehicle with 24 firefighters responded to the blaze and investigators are currently on the scene trying to determine the cause.

Details were unclear at first, based on visual evidence and posts trickling in on social media, but it has been confirmed that the smoke was from at least one train set that has been set on fire at the busy Cape Town depot.



Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) board chair Khanyisile Kweyama earlier reportedly told members of Parliament that platforms 16 and 17 at Cape Town station were on fire.

Kweyama has also reportedly said that a suspect has been caught, based on information trickling through to her.

This story is developing – more to follow.

Kweyama says that the arson attacks are a result of sabotage. Disgruntled ex-managers may be behind the attacks.



