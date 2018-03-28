DEVELOPING: Two trapped after Durban building collapses on truck

Durban - Two people have died after being trapped under a building that collapsed on a truck in the Wentworth area, south of Durban, paramedic services have said on Wednesday.
The two were construction workers at the site, Rescue Care spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.
Five others were injured after the building on Chamberblin Road collapsed.
"Patients are currently being treated by advanced life support paramedics," he said.
The road is currently closed off.
