DEVELOPING: Budget Speech confirmed, still no new date for SONA after delay
2018-02-07 12:30
All eyes are on the ruling party to see what happens following the SONA postponement in the wake of President Jacob Zuma's reported reluctance to step aside. However, the Budget Speech will go ahead on February 21.
No new date for SONA yet, but the Budget Speech is confirmed for February 21, according to word coming out of the chief whips' meeting.
Zuma's fate could be announced later tonight, according to a source.
Former ANC treasurer general Zweli Mkhize spotted walking towards Tuynhuys.
WATCH: #Zexit: What we know so far
Zuma and Ramaphosa are both reportedly on the Parliamentary precinct, according to News24 reporter Paul Herman.
Political reporters at Parliament currently in limbo, have been informed that "the State of the Nation Address has been postponed until further notice".
Seemingly business as usual for Zuma, as he is also scheduled to officiate at the annual Ubuntu Awards ceremony at the Cape Town Convention Centre on Saturday, February 10.
SONA, Zuma exit: Will Cyril Ramaphosa be a damp squib? (By Solly Moeng)
Jacob Zuma remains barricaded in the presidency as I write this piece; chances are that he will still be hiding steadfastly behind the invisible walls that surround him by the time you read it.
As usual, he pretends not to hear the clamour outside the walls and windows, but we all know that he does. He chooses to keep us waiting because he knows he can. He has kept us waiting for the past ten years because his party has allowed, even enabled, him to do so, ostensibly to protect its own interests ahead of those of South Africa.
But not only that, Zuma has also made sure to cause our developmental trajectory to slide back by enabling, as claimed in many reports, billions of rand in public funds needed to finance crucial government projects to be diverted into the private bank accounts of people and entities said to be linked to him; all of whom would have served as his proxies.
So, while he remains behind his self-made barricades, his party is said to be trying really hard to find the most polite ways possible to remove him without humiliating him, the poor man.
ANALYSIS:
Zuma's exit: 'The coup that's not a coup'
After the State of the Nation Address (SONA) was postponed on Tuesday and the special meeting of the ANC's national executive committee (NEC) was cancelled, speculation is rife that President Jacob Zuma might soon resign. Political analyst Ralph Mathekga answers questions about how the next few days could unfold.
There have been a lot of political developments over the past 24 hours. Could it be that we're finally seeing the end of President Jacob Zuma's presidency?
This is no longer about whether Zuma is leaving office, but about the exit package he is negotiating for his departure. The ANC is negotiating the conditions of his departure. There is a new urgency set by the opposition's motion of no confidence, which has forced them to resolve the situation. If they leave it up to Parliament to decide, they lose control of the situation. If Zuma is removed by a motion of no confidence, Cabinet also has to be resolved and the ANC isn't in a position to put together a new Cabinet in a short time.
So, where earlier we had ANC members fighting and talking past each other, they are now dealing with the matter with a new urgency. That is why we are hearing people like the ANC's chief whip Jackson Mthembu asking people to be patient while they handle the situation.
SONA postponement another notch in Zuma’s controversial belt
Workers in the parliamentary precinct started disassembling makeshift stages that media houses use during the annual state of the nation address within minutes after the unprecedented announcement by Parliament bosses Baleka Mbete and Thandi Modise that Thursday’s event has been postponed.
About 30 members of Parliament’s own staff who joined the hastily convened press briefing on the steps of the National Assembly building looked stunned as the presiding officers ended their brief announcement and disappeared back into the building and off to their offices.
Small Business Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu and State Security Minister Bongani Bongo spoke in hushed tones five metres from where Mbete and Modise addressed journalists.
It is after all the first time in the democratic dispensation that Sona is postponed.
WATCH: SONA was postponed due to argument between the two parties - Communications Minister
All eyes on SA as rand traders bet on Zumexit
The rand, the world's best performing currency in the previous session, was off to a firm start as traders bet on President Jacob Zuma stepping down at the earliest on Wednesday.
By 08:47 the local unit was trading steady from its previous overnight close at R11.92 to the US dollar, but not before it rallied to R11.90/$ earlier in the session.
The local currency, along with most other commodity currencies, clawed back some losses as US bond yields eased somewhat after hitting four-year highs on Monday amid a global sell-off in equities, reports NKC Africa Economics.
OPINION:
Zuma's Wednesday Waterloo (By Sello Lediga)
No single member, cadre or leader of the African National Congress has received as much forgiveness from the organisation as Jacob Zuma in over a century.
No single leader of the ANC has brought the glorious movement into disrepute as much as Jacob Zuma. No single leader of the ANC has dared Africa's oldest liberation movement to take action against him as often as Jacob Zuma; and no leader of the ANC ever betrayed the organisation and the people as Jacob Zuma has done with the Guptas, for personal gain.
In a nutshell, this selfless revolutionary leader sold his country to the highest bidder for money. It is nothing short of treason.
History will record that it was on Wednesday, 7 February, in Cape Town, just a day before the officially scheduled 2018 State of the Nation Address, that South Africa's ruling party, the ANC, took the long awaited decision to remove Zuma as president of the Republic of South Africa.
OPINION:
Zuma's reluctance to leave office offers sound lessons in democracy (By Roger Southall)
South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma is digging in his heels and refusing to relinquish the top job despite mounting pressure from his own party, the African National Congress.
His determination to stay put is being widely condemned by a range of South African voices. But there’s a case to be made that his reluctance is doing South Africans a favour as it is forcing them to clarify various constitutional and political issues. Most obviously, albeit inadvertently, he is asserting the supremacy of Parliament over the authority of the party.
Because the top leadership structures of the ANC are divided – including the top six where it seems that only four want him to leave office immediately – Zuma is exploiting what wriggle-room he has left. He’s effectively saying that the forces ranged against him aren’t convincing enough, and that he still has considerable support within the party.
ANC won't disappoint – Magashule reassures anxious South Africans on Zuma's fate
There is no need for South Africans to be anxious over the fate of President Jacob Zuma, ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said.
He spoke to News24 on Tuesday evening after the ANC's announcement that the much-anticipated national executive committee (NEC) meeting, scheduled for Wednesday, had been postponed. The aim of the meeting was to discuss Zuma's fate as head of state.
The party announced that the decision was taken following "fruitful and constructive" engagements between Zuma and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa.
Magashule said the two leaders wanted an opportunity to continue their talks.
#ZumaRecallMovies: Twitter has a laugh while we wait
South Africa is abuzz with talk of President Jacob Zuma's recall after the State of the Nation Address was cancelled on Tuesday afternoon.
Hours later, the ANC confirmed that the planned NEC meeting had been cancelled after a "constructive discussion" between President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Twitter was teeming with speculation on what the announcements meant for the future of the presidency, and quickly made light of the situation.
NEC meeting cancelled after 'constructive discussion' between Zuma, Ramaphosa
The ANC has confirmed that the planned national executive committee (NEC) meeting has been cancelled after a "constructive discussion" between President Jacob Zuma and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa in Cape Town on Tuesday.
ANC deputy secretary general Jessie Duarte told News24 that the two agreed to work together. "Ramaphosa sounds extremely happy," she added.
The ANC's top six met with Zuma over the weekend in an unsuccessful bid to persuade him to resign, after which the top six met with the party's national working committee (NWC) on Monday evening. The NWC then convened an urgent meeting of the NEC for Wednesday evening in Cape Town.
The NEC is the body that can recall the state president.
SACP's allegation about 'plan to fire Ramaphosa' is preposterous - Presidency
The allegation that President Jacob Zuma wishes to fire Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa and replace him with Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma is "preposterous and outrageous", the Presidency said on Tuesday evening.
"The allegations are completely baseless. The allegations of ethnic mobilisation by the president are equally without foundation," said Presidency spokesperson Bongani Ngqulunga.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, the SACP called on Zuma to deny or confirm "credible" information that he planned to fire Ramaphosa and replace him with the former African Union Commission chair.
There will be no SONA until Zuma resigns – EFF
The EFF has warned that there will be no State of the Nation Address (SONA) unless President Jacob Zuma leaves office, or a motion of no confidence is held before it.
National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Tuesday that the unprecedented step to postpone Thursday's SONA until further notice was made following numerous "threats" to the event.
The EFF was one of the parties threatening to "raise their issues" in an urgent motion of no confidence against Zuma on the night.
EFF secretary general Godrich Gardee, while happy with the postponement, was adamant that no SONA would go ahead while Zuma was still head of state.
SONA postponed 'in the interests of the country' - Mbete
Days of speculation around the State of the Nation Address ended on Tuesday when Parliament's presiding officers postponed it, amid fears that it might once again descend into chaos.
"We wish to assure fellow South Africans and everyone affected by this decision that these actions are being taken in the best interests of Parliament and the country," National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Opposition parties and the ruling ANC welcomed the decision.
As pressure for the removal of President Jacob Zuma mounted, opposition parties wrote to Mbete and National Council of Provinces chairperson Thandi Modise, asking them to postpone SONA, while the EFF also tabled a motion of no confidence in Zuma and vowed not to let it proceed before this motion was heard.
Nelson Mandela Foundation says Zuma must go
President Jacob Zuma has abused the trust of South Africans and "he must go, sooner, rather than later", the Nelson Mandela Foundation said on Tuesday.
"He must go because he has demonstrated that he is not fit to govern. We call on the state to hold him accountable for his actions. Some things cannot be pardoned," the foundation said in a statement.
The foundation has called on Zuma to step down, in order to "shore up" the governing party’s election prospects for 2019.
'The people still love me,' Zuma tells ANC
An "arrogant" President Jacob Zuma told the ANC's top six during their meeting on Sunday night that the "people still love him", sources inside the party's national working committee (NWC) said.
The officials gave the NWC feedback following their two hours of deliberations with Zuma, during which they asked him to resign.
However, Zuma refused to step down, telling the party's leadership that he had done nothing wrong and that only the national executive committee (NEC) had the powers to recall him.
Zuma was so confident that he would still get party support that he wanted to make a presentation to the party's NEC.
But his request was rejected by the NWC, which then held an urgent meeting on Monday at Luthuli House.