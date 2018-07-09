DEVELOPING: Yet another suspicious device found at a Durban mall

Yet another suspicious device was found at a Durban mall on Monday.

Police tape was used to cordon off the underground parking lot, which is adjacent to the food court, at The Pavilion shopping centre. The police's bomb squad and police dogs were at the scene.

The mall has since been deemed safe.

It is unclear what the device is.

This is the second time that a device – believed to be explosive – has been found at The Pavilion.

On Saturday, a suspicious device was found in a Woolworths store at the Gateway Mall, also in Durban, and earlier in the week, similar devices were found at the same retail chain – one in Gateway and one at The Pavilion.

The device found on Saturday, which appeared to be a cellphone attached to a pipe, did not explode.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, two explosive devices under two separate vehicles, were found in the Berea area of Durban, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Pavillion mall spokesperson Nicole Gounded said, "Given the sensitivity around the current situation at Woolworths, we can neither confirm nor deny details at this stage."

This is a developing story.

Police are at the Pavillion Shopping Mall where a "device" has been found. It's unclear what the device is for the moment. It is in the underground parking adjacent to the food court. @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/FH4L2Oltrc — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 9, 2018

People parked outside Virgin Health parking area have been asked to wait in the food court at Pavillion Shopping Centre in Durban where a suspicious device has been found. The police bomb unit is on scene. @TeamNews24 — Kaveel Singh (@kaveels) July 9, 2018