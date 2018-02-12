DEVELOPING: 'If Ramaphosa can't, let Parliament do its job' - Maimane on Zuma exit
2018-02-12 11:00
With no clear resolution on the cards yet to determine President Jacob Zuma's fate in the leadership transition within the ANC, the ruling party's national executive committee will meet to make a final call.
Members of the media have gathered outside the venue where the special meeting of the ANC's NEC is scheduled to take place at around 14:00. Cyril Ramaphosa was reported to have been the first to arrive at the venue, much earlier today. (Sharlene Rood/News24)
ANC power struggle shows that South Africa is not exceptional (after all) (By Cheryl Hendricks)
South Africa is in the grip of political uncertainty. That President Jacob Zuma will go before the official end of his tenure after national electionsnext year is inevitable. But when, how, and at what cost to the ANC and the country?
The current crisis is being framed as one of internal party politics – or the immorality of Zuma and his supporters. In fact, the impact is much bigger and wider, affecting South Africa’s standing in Africa, and in the world.
In 1994 the world, and particularly African countries, looked to South Africa to provide ethical leadership after the end of apartheid. This was boldly depicted in the "African Renaissance" – the cultural, scientific and economic renewal of the continent championed by former president Thabo Mbeki.
For a short time, South Africa occupied the moral high ground and was able to influence the agenda of intergovernmental organisations like the United Nations (UN), the African Union and the South African Development Community.
DA leader Mmusi Maimane speaking at a press briefing following the party's Federal Executive meeting over the weekend.
Rand firms on dollar weakness, Zuma’s imminent exit
The rand was trading firmer on Monday morning on the back of dollar weakness and the expectation of President Jacob Zuma’s early exit.
Analysts expect the local unit to test R11 to the greenback.
By 10:39 the rand was trading firmly below the R12/$-level at R11.96.
Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday at the Nelson Mandela centenary rally in Cape Town said that the ANC’s national executive committee would meet on Monday to finalise the transition of SA’s presidency.
Musa Makoni trader at EasyEquities explained to Fin24 that Zuma’s possible exit would result in positive sentiment and drive further strength. He expects the rand to strengthen as much as R11.80/$ if Zuma goes. In a scenario where Zuma stays, Makoni said the rand would continue to “hold water” around the R11.93 to R11.97 level, as dollar weakness remains the overriding factor.
Still not much activity at the planned #ZumaMustGo march.
How the ANC bungled Zuma's departure
The only thing worse than a crisis is failure to acknowledge that it exists.This sums up how the ANC is handling President Jacob Zuma's exit from power.
After creating the impression that the party is well positioned to handle the situation internally, it has egg on its face after talks regarding Zuma's departure seemingly deadlocked.
The party's communication on the matter is in shambles; characterised by misinformation, double-talks, and no intention to state the actual state of affairs regarding the talks.
After calling off an NEC meeting that was meant to recall Zuma last week, the party has announced the NEC meeting will be convened to "finalise" the Zuma matter.
It is not clear what is meant by finalising Zuma issue. Does it mean the talks have arrived at an agreement and the matter will be communicated to the NEC, from which an announcement will be made? Or, does it mean that the talks failed and the NEC will consider the matter afresh?
It ends today - NEC members on Zuma exit
The ANC's National Executive Committee (NEC) members will seal President Jacob Zuma's fate when they meet on Monday afternoon, as hope for a speedy resolution dwindles among South Africans who want him out of office.
NEC members also want the meeting to affirm party president Cyril Ramaphosa as Zuma's successor as state president.
The ANC called the urgent NEC meeting following Ramaphosa's direct talks with Zuma. An emergency NEC meeting that was meant to happen last Wednesday was cancelled by Ramaphosa after his Tuesday meeting with Zuma.
Cautious NEC members want the party's highest decision making body, between conferences, to also give the Parliamentary caucus a mandate to support a motion of no confidence against Zuma in case he defies the NEC decision to recall him.
Don't give in to Zuma's 'demands' in exit talks - DA
The DA said it was an insult to South Africans that President Jacob Zuma, according to reports, demanded a host of conditions as part of his removal of president.
The DA’s federal council chairperson James Selfe said on Sunday it was unthinkable and an insult to South Africans should he be granted his wishes after breaking his oath of office and disrespecting the constitution.
There has been growing calls for Zuma to resign as president of the country, and he has been locked in intense meetings with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa over the last week.
Last week, the State of the Nation was postponed in what was seen as a sign of mounting pressure within the ANC for Zuma to be ousted.
'Zuma is like SA's Mugabe' - call for nationwide shutdown if he isn't recalled by nightfall
If President Jacob Zuma is not recalled by Sunday evening, a group claiming to comprise ANC and SACP members vowed they would take to the streets and march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to call for a national shutdown until he is ousted.
At a press briefing on Sunday, Hangwi Maumela, who claims to be an ANC branch member in Sandton, called for all South Africans to down tools on Monday until Zuma is removed as president of the country.
"We want everyone, on Monday, to stay away from work until Zuma steps down," said Maumela.
"Tomorrow in all nine provinces, don’t go to work. Whether police, nurse, doctor, security guard, garden boy, working at border gate, don’t go to work. This crisis we are facing affects us all."
WATCH: Ramaphosa breaks silence on #ZumaExit talks; says NEC will finalise #Zexit on Monday
#Zexit: Ramaphosa vows power transfer to be finalised
Deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa says ANC leaders, who are set to meet on Monday, will finalise a power transition from President Jacob Zuma, who faces widespread calls to resign because of corruption scandals.
Ramaphosa was speaking in Cape Town on Sunday, the 28th anniversary of Nelson Mandela's release from prison.
At the time Ramaphosa held the microphone for Mandela during the City Hall speech.
Ramaphosa said he understands South Africans want the country's leadership to resolve its problems and that the national executive committee (NEC) "will be doing precisely that".