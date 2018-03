The Patriotic Alliance has declared its support for the Democratic Alliance and Nelson Mandela Metro Mayor Athol Trollip in the upcoming vote of no confidence scheduled for Thursday.

The startling move, announced in an open letter by PA leader Gayton McKenzie, and confirmed by PA councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay, Marlon Daniels, effectively means that Trollip could survive the motion that has been brought against him by the Economic Freedom Fighters.

More to follow.