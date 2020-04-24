 

DG for Cogta will bring 'stability to department' - Dlamini-Zuma

2020-04-24 18:14
New Cogta director-general, Avril Williamson. (Supplied)

The new director-general (DG) for the Department of Cooperative Governance, Avril Williamson, has the requisite skills and experience to hit the ground running, particularly as the country is fighting the Covid-19 outbreak.

These were the sentiments of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, who announced the new appointment in a statement on Friday.

"Ms Williamson is an experienced senior public servant with more than 20 years of experience, straddling both the public service and private sector," Dlamini-Zuma said.

Confident

"We are confident that the department will benefit from her leadership in its pursuit for service excellence and improved accountability."

Dlamini-Zuma said the appointment of Williamson will contribute immensely to the stability of the department, which is charged with the important role of strengthening intergovernmental relations at all spheres, including local government, to ensure its efficiency, effectiveness and accessibility of government.

It also plays a pivotal role during a time of national disaster, as stipulated by the Disaster Management Act.

"The DG is joining us at a time when the government is also implementing the District Development Model (DDM), through which efforts are afoot to streamline socio-economic development in communities."

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley 

