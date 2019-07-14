Diamond deal: SA soapie actor, who pretended to be a cop, arrested

A famous South African actor on a hit TshiVenda soapie and his two accomplices will appear at the Booysen's Magistrates Court on Monday to face charges of impersonating police officials, kidnapping, and extortion.

The trio, aged between 27 and 38, were arrested on Friday afternoon during a Hawks operation at South Gate Mall, south of Johannesburg where they allegedly attempted to extort money from a businessman.

"It is alleged the businessman was contacted by one of the suspects in June this year and claimed that he was referred to him by his partner. They met at a mutual place in Isando. However on his arrival he was pressurized to drive with the suspect to a house in Klopperpark, east of Johannesburg," Spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said in a statement on Sunday.

Diamond deal

The complainant says that upon arrival the suspect placed diamonds on the table. Soon after two other suspects emerged who identified themselves as police officials.

"They immediately demanded a R100 000 bribe from the businessman to squash the illegal diamond deal. He had some money in his wallet which they took," Mulamu added.

This however was not enough for the suspects who demanded to gain access to the complainant's bank balance using his mobile phone.

"They allegedly forcibly took him and proceeded to Kempton Park and Fourways where he managed to withdraw R31 000 and was released thereafter," Mulamu explained.

Seven charges

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team on Wednesday.

The team then proceeded to set up a drop-off at South Gate Mall on Friday where the balance would be paid off.

"One of the suspects jumped into the complainant’s vehicle to collect the money and he was arrested after the exchange.The two other suspects who were in two separate vehicles attempted to escape after witnessing the arrest but they were apprehended following a chase not far from the crime scene," Mulamu concluded.

The trio are facing seven charges of impersonating police officials, extortion, theft, kidnapping, corruption, defeating the ends of justice and aiding a criminal.

