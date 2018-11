What To Read Next

South African Twitter users have expressed their opinion on the resignation of embattled former minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba.

Gigaba, who has been closely associated with the infamous Gupta family and state capture, went viral with the hashtag #MalusiGigaba on Tuesday shortly after officially resigning.

Gigaba left office amid mounting political pressure after the Constitutional Court maintained a High Court ruling that found that he had lied under oath and violated the Constitution and the surfacing of a leaked video of him engaged in a sexual act.

One user, Sphelele (‏@SpheDludla), noted that Gigaba appeared to have deleted his Twitter account shortly after the announcement.



Earlier, following news of his resignation, Gigaba tweeted that he would be alright.

Referring to Gigaba's leaked video, Awodwa Rigala (@a4wodwa_sa) said his time had been freed up for marital life.



Referring to the Firebrand saga, Tumelo Mapaa (@DjNewSouthAfric) hinted at Gigaba taking on the wrong enemy.



Mockingly, [L]e[S]e[D]I (‏@_Hybreed_) also took a shot at Gigaba on the video scandal.