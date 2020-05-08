 

Diepsloot nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 recovering in isolation

2020-05-08 16:17

Ntwaagae Seleka

A Gauteng nurse who tested positive for Covid-19 is recovering in isolation.

The nurse who works at a temporary testing station in Diepsloot tested positive last month.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku said the nurse was currently in a mild stage and was recuperating.

Masuku said they had traced and tested 40 people who had primary contact with the nurse and that they had all tested negative.

About 12 000 people have been screened in Diepsloot and 1 000 others, including the nurse, tested for the virus since April.

Masuku and Premier David Makhura visited a temporary testing station situated in a recreational park in Diepsloot on Friday.

Masuku said the station was responsible for family planning, child and adult vaccinations, tuberculosis, HIV and Covid-19 testing.

"We are here to rectify where we have been compromised. Residents needed us to come and intervene. Many people feel that we are not doing enough. We are doing the best of our capabilities. We need everyone to be on board to overcome this pandemic," said Masuku.

READ | Lockdown: 2 NPOs deliver close to R6 million in food aid, soaps and sanitisers

"We have to protect our health workers, they are our frontline workers. When one of them tests positive, we jump quickly and ensure that their families are also protected.

"We want people here to continue taking measures and wear their cloth masks and practice physical distancing. We want to warn our people that the road ahead is very long and [we] mustn't be complacent as we are approaching winter.

"We are happy that there are those checking various illnesses and there are those getting their flu vaccines, especially elderly, pregnant people and those who tested positive for TB," said Makhura.

He said flu vaccines were not going to prevent people from contracting the virus, but would assist the vulnerable during winter.

The province had secured 10.4 million personal protective equipment (PPE) units.

"The number is only enough for the phase we are in. As we get to winter, the number of infection is likely to increase. Our health workers will need more PPEs.

"We have ordered 63 million units of PPEs. We are planning ahead. September, which is the expected peak month, is very far. If we take proper steps, we are likely to avoid a catastrophe ahead. We want to avoid losing many lives," said Makhura.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Register and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab


Read more on:    bandile masuku  |  david makhura  |  johannesburg  |  health  |  lockdown  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Covid-19 in prisons: Only inmates convicted of petty crimes will go free, says Lamola

2020-05-08 16:15

Inside News24

 
/News
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: The Zumas stage virtual comeback, another Twitter meltdown for Mboweni
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 17:27 PM
Road name: Japhta K Masemola Road Eastbound

Eastbound
Khayelitsha 17:11 PM
Road name: Sheffield Road

More traffic reports
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players 2020-05-07 21:35 Click here for the full list of lottery results

Jobs in Cape Town [change area]

Jobs in Western Cape region

Financial Services Audit Manager

Cape Town
Mass Staffing Projects
R700 000.00 - R800 000.00 Per Year

Solar Foreman

Western Cape
Tumaini Consulting
R300 000.00 - R550 000.00 Per Year

Audit Manager

Cape Town Northern Suburbs
Placement Point (Pty) Ltd
R420 000.00 - R480 000.00 Per Year

Browse more Cape Town jobs...
Register your CV...
Get Job alerts in your e-mail...
RECRUITERS – Advertise your jobs here

Property [change area]

There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 