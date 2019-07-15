 

Diepsloot 'shutdown' called off for fear of looting, xenophobia - reports

2019-07-15 07:30

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A planned shutdown of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg, that was meant to begin on Monday, has been suspended owing to fears of looting and xenophobic attacks, SABC reported. 

A message had earlier been doing the rounds on social media that the township would be 'closed down' from Monday to Tuesday.

The WhatsApp message demands that Eskom must "come down to Diepsloot and fix their mess" and that "undocumented citizens/illegal immigrants must leave Diepsloot with an (sic) immediate effect". 

According to RSG, residents also cited unhappiness about the completion of the R511 road and the Diepsloot East housing development. 

However, it emerged on Sunday afternoon that community leaders had reconsidered the shutdown fearing violence. 

"We can't allow a shutdown that will give criminals an opportunity to loot the businesses of Diepsloot. So we are trying to avoid that. Yes, we are saying there are serious issues that need to be raised but we must find a proper way of addressing them. There were certain issues that we were not happy with, issues in the message which was circulating, for example people from other countries that they should be dealt with," community leader Sicelo Shezi told SABC News. 

On Sunday, police spokesperson Captain Makgowanyana Maja told Centurion Record that the circulating message cannot be confirmed as either bogus or legitimate.

"We are, however, aware of it and ready to deal with it," he reportedly said.

Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini told News24 that police members had been deployed as a precaution but that the area was "quiet" on Monday morning. 


Read more on:    johannesburg ­  |  protests
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Families left high and dry after Tembisa Old Age Home closes for renovations

47 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
Daily Lotto stands at R420 000 with no Sunday winner 2019-07-14 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 