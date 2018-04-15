 

Dintwe can’t be trusted with state secrets – Fraser

2018-04-15 06:02

Setumo Stone

-

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The country’s top spy, Arthur Fraser, says his legal wrangle with his department’s oversight head, Setlhomamaru Dintwe, is a part of a political conspiracy to discredit him, the State Security Agency (SSA) and the ANC.

In court documents filed on Friday, Fraser, the SSA’s director-general, said he withdrew Dintwe’s security clearance as inspector-general of intelligence because he could not be trusted with state secrets.

He said he had evidence that Dintwe “personally and without authority disclosed classified information to representatives of political parties in Parliament”, specifically the DA.

Fraser said he would only disclose his sources to the judge in camera.

In May last year, the DA lodged a formal complaint with the inspector-general’s office, asking for an investigation into Fraser’s involvement with the principal agent network programme which he, as then deputy director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, initiated and oversaw from 2007 to 2009.

“The purported investigation is malicious and at the whims of political parties aimed at discrediting me, the agency and the current political leadership,” Fraser said in his replying affidavit.

City Press understands that while Fraser had the power to withdraw security clearances, such decisions should be based on a thorough investigation and a detailed report.

SSA insiders said former president Jacob Zuma and former intelligence minister David Mahlobo appointed Fraser, despite warnings that he was not fit for the job, to the displeasure of many in intelligence circles and some in the ANC described as “the exiles”.

A source said the SSA was contested political terrain and the only way to professionalise it was to remove it from the old guard and let the younger generation take charge.

Dintwe on Wednesday challenged the withdrawal of his security clearance in court. He argued that Fraser was trying to stop him from investigating allegations that he was corrupt.

He said the decision constituted a suspension – which fell outside Fraser’s powers – because he was unable to get into his office and do his work.

The DA this week called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Fraser.

Dintwe received his security clearance in February last year, approved by Fraser. He revoked his decision on the basis that Dintwe had refused to subject himself to a revetting process.

Fraser said Dintwe could appeal internally if he was dissatisfied. He said classification included access to office premises.

He accused Dintwe of continuing to be reckless by attaching confidential documents to his court application, which meant they were available to the public.

“It is apparent that he fails to appreciate the principles of confidentiality that govern the circulation of classified documents. This failure portrays a lack of appreciation of the basic rules of the area in which he must exercise his oversight responsibilities.”

Fraser said that in November last year, informants tipped him off that representatives of political parties in Parliament had classified information about the secret activities and operations of the SSA and that this had been given to Dintwe.

It appeared that the SSA’s current and former employees were sharing state secrets with unauthorised persons. Such conduct hampered the agency from performing its counter-intelligence duties. His efforts to verify his brief with Dintwe failed, he said.

Fraser said media articles published at that time made reference to classified information in possession of Dintwe’s office. He was later told that Dintwe had passed classified information to MPs.

He said his decision to revet Dintwe was taken “in order to protect the integrity of the office of the inspector-general of intelligence, while maintaining the SSA’s counter-intelligence mandate”.

When the media leaks continued in December, he launched an investigation. He said that his request for Dintwe’s cooperation again failed.

Fraser said that according to legal advice he received, the decision to withdraw security clearance constituted administrative action which would remain in effect until set aside by a court of law.

Fraser is mentioned in Jacques Pauw’s book, The President’s Keepers, for having been accused of running a parallel intelligence network during a previous stint at the SSA prior to 2010.

TALK TO US

What do you make of the war among SA’s top spies?

SMS us on 35697 using the keyword SPIES and tell us what you think. Include your name and province. SMSes cost R1.50

Read more on:    anc  |  ssa  |  arthur fraser

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Gigaba fights for his political life

2018-04-15 06:02

Inside News24

 
/News
ICYMI: South Africa honours Mama Winnie
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 07:01 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 14 2018-04-14 21:07 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 