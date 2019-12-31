 

Dirco names South African killed in a housefire in Vietnam

2019-12-31 15:25
File photo: Tourists on a beach on Phu Quoc island in southern Vietnam. (Hoang Dinh Nam, AFP)

The Department of International Relations (Dirco) has confirmed that a South African woman died over the weekend after a rented home she was staying in on Phu Quoc Island off the southern Vietnamese province of Kien Giang caught fire. 

Dirco identified the woman as 33-year-old Alana Lens. 

"The SA Embassy in Hanoi and Dirco are rendering consular assistance to the family," it said. 

A website called tuoitrenews.vn reported that police officers said Lens and another woman, believed to be Russian, died when flames engulfed the house following an explosion at around 02:30 on Saturday in Duong Dong Town. 

The report said that although the fire was put out within 40 minutes, the house was destroyed.

Five others were hospitalised.

The website said two of the injured people were also foreign. 

- Compiled by Vanessa Banton

vietnam
Transnet technicians prepare to drain Alberton fuel pipeline after fire

2019-12-31 14:24

