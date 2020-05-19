Dirt collection delay for some Cape Town areas after staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Dirt collection in areas serviced by the City of Cape Town's Woodstock Collections Depot is experiencing delays as the facility has been closed for deep cleaning and disinfecting following a confirmed coronavirus case.



On Monday, the municipality confirmed the depot would be closed for about three days after a staff member tested positive for Covid-19. Those who had been in contact with the staff member have been placed in self-quarantine.

"Contingency measures are being put in place to ensure that service delivery continues. Staff is being provided with the appropriate personal protective gear, including gloves and masks, and sanitisers to ensure that they are adequately protected while performing their duties," the City said in a statement.

"Every effort will be made to address the refuse collection backlog as soon as possible."

ALSO READ | Sea Point police station reopens after positive case, decontamination conducted

Affected areas include Gardens, the CBD, Langa, Rondebosch and Dunoon.

Residents have been asked to keep their bins on their properties until their next scheduled removal day next week.

The Western Cape had 10 558 confirmed coronavirus cases, according to the provincial government's Covid-19 dashboard on Tuesday, with 4 363 people having recovered and 183 dying.

According to Eyewitness News, at least three workers at waste depots in the metropole have tested positive for the coronavirus.