 

Dirty details of Bosasa's 'empire of bribes' to be exposed at Zondo commission

2019-01-16 10:36

Kyle Cowan

Angelo Agrizzi (City Press)

Angelo Agrizzi (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A former top boss of corruption-accused facilities management company Bosasa will deliver bombshell testimony before the state capture commission of inquiry this week.

Ex-Bosasa chief operations officer Angelo Agrizzi will give evidence before the commission and is expected to outline a myriad of corrupt activities the company and its directors engaged in over more than a decade to secure multimillion-rand government contracts – and to stay out of jail.

Bosasa changed its name last year to African Global Operations.

Agrizzi's testimony is set to implicate former president Jacob Zuma, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) officials, senior government officials and ministers.  

Agrizzi worked for Bosasa between 1999 and 2017 and has intimate knowledge of how the company improperly secured security, fencing, catering and other contracts from the departments of home affairs, correctional services as well as justice and constitutional development.

The total value of these contracts over the years is in excess of R1bn.

Gifts and cash for officials

He is also expected to detail massive bribes paid to correctional services officials in return for securing renewals of the company's contract to supply food in most of the prisons around the country.

The network of bribes extends to NPA officials, at least one minister and several members of Parliament.

The NPA officials, whose names are known to News24, and which include a former National Director of Public Prosecutions, were allegedly bribed to stymie and delay any prosecution of Bosasa executives and government officials who were bribed.

News24 has reported previously how Bosasa lavished gifts and cash on ministers Nomvula Mokonyane and Gwede Mantashe as well as deputy minister Thabang Makwetla and also revealed how top ANC MP Vincent Smith accepted cash for his daughter’s university fees from Bosasa.

Bosasa also paid the legal costs of disgraced SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

In 2009, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) finalised a report that detailed how Bosasa had bribed former prisons boss Linda Mti as well as former correctional services chief financial officer Patrick Gillingham with cash, cars and gifts in exchange for multimillion rand catering and fencing tenders at prisons around the country.

The report was referred to the NPA in February 2010, where it has gathered dust. Amid allegations of "political interference" and incompetence the case has been delayed.

READ: New life for Bosasa prosecution after 8 year delay

News24 has previously put these allegations to the NPA officials concerned, who all vehemently denied accepting any bribes.

It is, however, questionable how and why the prosecution of those involved in the Bosasa matter has been delayed for more than eight years. News24 reported on the delays and the reasons here.

It is understood Agrizzi will now lift the lid on these and other bribes paid to various government officials.  

Agrizzi, who has previously threatened to go public with the information he had relating to the bribes for contracts, is also expected to detail his own involvement in the unlawful activities undertaken by Bosasa.

Two key sources with knowledge of the matter confirmed that Agrizzi is attempting to secure indemnity from the courts in exchange for turning State witness.

His testimony is set to be crucial in the prosecution of Bosasa chief executive officer Gavin Watson and former prisons boss Mti, both of whom were found by the SIU in 2009 to have been involved in a bribes-for-tenders scandal.

Former correctional services chief financial officer Gillingham is also in the line of fire for the awarding of contracts to Bosasa in 2006 and 2007, in exchange for which Mti and Gillingham allegedly accepted bribes on a monthly basis – this included cash, cars and gifts.

Bosasa has previously denied any wrongdoing and maintained that Agrizzi and other former employees were involved in a sabotage campaign aimed at destabilising the company to make it ripe for a takeover.

Agrizzi's testimony before the commission – which is likely to mirror his testimony to prosecutors in his attempts to secure section 204 indemnity – is set to be an explosive account of private and public sector corruption.

ALSO READ: Mantashe, Mokonyane scored big in Bosasa bonanza


Read more on:    bosasa  |  angelo agrizzi  |  state capture inquiry  |  state capture
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: Home affairs officials caught on their phones as people queue to be helped

19 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Matric Results by news24

Enter the examination number or search by province or school (NSC Students) to view results.

/News
WATCH LIVE: Former Bosasa boss Angelo Agrizzi testifies at state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 10:02 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Albertinia 10:01 AM
Road name: N2

More traffic reports
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, January 15 2019-01-15 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 